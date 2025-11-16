GTA 5 Mansions DLC New Missions-How to Start the Missions to Get GTA$2,000,000 Off?

GTA 5 mansions update teaser was revealed in the new GTA Online New Update that launched on November 13, 2025. The new GTA Online Weekly Update brings three contact missions as part of the GTA 5 Mansions DLC that is expected to launch on December 9, 2025. So, finally the mansions are her in GTA 5 Online. The new contact missions added by Rockstar Games act as a teaser for the GTA 5 mansions DLC.

If you complete all New Listings Missions by December 7, you will receive Gold Tier Rewards for the next GTA Online update and these rewards are:

GTA$2,000,000 off all Prix Luxury Real Estate listings

GTA$1,000,000 cash bonus

New Rockstar Games Varsity Crew Neck Sweater

How to Start the Missions in GTA 5 Mansions DLC and Get GTA$2,000,000 Off

You don’t need to own the car wash business that was launched as a part of GTA 5 June DLC in order to start the missions. Instead, you need to head to the airport, and there you need to speak to Martin Madrazo, and this is also the opening cut scene for the GTA 5 Money Fronts DLC that was released in June this year. Now, you need to locate Devin Weston’s Mansion on the map, and there you would be able to find the Prix Luxury Estate Logo. Now, you need to head up there and start the contact mission. You will find that there are 3 contact missions which can be found on 3 different locations on the map each time. These missions will pay you double the money this week, and money is really important in GTA Online. Another reason for completing these missions would be getting GTA$2,000,000 off all Prix Luxury Real Estate Listings and a million when the DLC comes out.

Mansions in the new GTA 5 DLC would be really expensive, and getting GTA$2,000,000 off on these mansions sounds pretty awesome. These new missions will not take much time for completion, and completing them before the DLC launches would give you an instant discount on your new mansion in the game.

