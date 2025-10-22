GTA 6 release date might not be what fans expect as trailer 2 goes missing

It's been almost two whole years since, to our collective shock, Jason and Lucia absolutely tore through Vice City, and the gaming world is still reeling from the GTA 6 trailer and just can't seem to move on from it. All the YouTube scrolling is starting to feel like Groundhog Day—just the same old trailer, the same tired comments, and the same old gnawing feeling that maybe today's the day this waiting game finally ends. We are now in the final stretch of October with still no sign of that trailer 2. The reality is that the hype was real, the anticipation has been downright agonizing, & most people have about had it with the waiting game.
The wait for Vice City just drags on & on
Do you remember where you were when that GTA 6 trailer dropped? That clip literally broke the internet & brought phones to life as they buzzed nonstop, servers went down & YouTube nearly overheated! Fast forward to now, and fans are still glued to their screens, phone in hand, waiting for the next big reveal, but nothing, nothing. It's like being stuck at a red light in Vice City, just revving the engine and pumping the heart, but no button to press. Rockstar's deafening silence is killing us.
If you have been checking Rockstar's YouTube channel on a consistent basis for the GTA 6 trailer 2, you are not alone. The hype surrounding the game has reached epic levels, in frustration as well. The first trailer released in December 2023 sparked excitement and broke records, as audiences saw neon glimmers of Vice City and were introduced to the much-discussedduo, Lucia and Jason.
Since then, quiet. No tweets. No hints. No new footage.
Rockstar's quietness has fans in a frenzy, all asking, When is GTA 6 coming out?
Where's Trailer 2?
October was supposed to be the month that the second trailer dropped, but that's not what happened. Loads of leaks and whispers online suggested that Rockstar was going to release it before Halloween, but now the month is almost gone, and fans are left checking their playlists pretty much in vain and all the while getting more and more disappointed.
Rockstar is still not giving out any solid information beyond the fact they're telling us GTA 6 will be out in 2025. Some think the delay is because of a tough development process, while others reckon the studio is holding out on us to make the big reveal even more important. One thing is certain, though: GTA 6 trailer 2 still isn't out, and the internet is going nuts over it.
GTA 6 release date and what it will cost you in India
Officially, Rockstar is saying that GTA 6 will come out next year for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S; the PC version will follow later, the same way they've done with all their other titles.
In India you can expect to pay around Rs 5,499 for the standard edition of the game. Collector's editions, on the other hand, will probably cost you a fair bit more, with a possible price tag of Rs 7,000 or more, though don't quote me on that.
The game is set in a modern-day Vice City and follows the story of Lucia and Jason, two characters who have been rumored to be inspired by the infamous Bonnie and Clyde. Expect some seriously upgraded mechanics, a lot smarter police AI, better vehicle handling, and one of the biggest open worlds Rockstar has ever created.
Silence breeds theories
Even with the scarcity of any new info on GTA 6, the game is still dominating conversation worldwide. YouTube channels, Reddit forums, Discord servers—you name it—are full of people speculating over every aspect of the game, the size of the map, gameplay mechanics, and hidden secrets from that first teaser. Fans have been re-watching the first trailer again and again, poring over tiny details like street signs, broken reflections, and passing background extras.
Every little rumor that pops up gets swept up and ends up all over the internet, & waiting patiently for the new game to come out has almost become part of the fun of playing it in the first place.
So when do we actually expect GTA 6 to drop?
If Rockstar sticks to their usual dodgy schedule, a release in the second half of 2025 is still on the cards. But to be honest, without any news from the studio, it's getting harder to take anything as gospel. Given their notorious perfectionism, it's fair to say that nothing is set in stone until they decide to drop another trailer, whenever that might be.
The final bit
Rockstar just never rushes out a GTA; it's just not in their DNA. GTA 6 is more than just the next number in the series; it's a cultural thing that's slowly building momentum. Whether that is 2025 or 2026, the world will be waiting with bated breath to get back to the streets of Vice City.
For now, though, the best thing to do is take a deep breath and just chill out. Ignore the load of rubbish leaks & wild conspiracy theories and just go back to playing GTA V one last time. The streets of Vice City will still be there, and trust me, they'll be just as loud & obnoxious as you remember.
