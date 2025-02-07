Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event February 2025- Get Gloo Wall- Purple Gorilla

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that launches regular content and gameplay updates in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden collab will end on 9th February 2025, but the players had ample time to get all the exclusive Ninja bundles like the Jiraiya Bundle and the Naruto Bundle from the event. The most recent event on the platform is the Wall Royale Event for February 2025. The event, as the name suggests offers Gloo Wall- Purple Gorilla and other Gloo Walls as the Grand Prize for the event. You can also take part in the Ninja Training Transformation Event in the Naruto Shippuden Collab to win a ‘Wukong Skill Skin’ for free.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event February 2025- Launch Date

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event was launched for the Indian server on the 7th of February 2025 and will be available for the next 9 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event February 2025?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Wall Royale Event February 2025.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire Max diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event February 2025- Rewards

Grand Prize

Gloo Wall- Purple Gorilla

Gloo Wall- Superstar

Gloo Wall- Pinky Kitten

Gloo Wall- Blizzard Brawl

Other Prizes

Officer Hoodie

Crazy Samba

Rogue (Bottom)

Lucky Red (Bottom)

Down Shoes (Male)

Black Tech Shoes (Female)

Rogue (Head)

Roast Chicken

How to Get a Wukong Skill Skin for Free in Free Fire MAX?

To grab a Wukong Skill Skin for free, you need to take part in the Ninja Training: Transformation Event. Just complete the CS Ranked missions on your screen to get the Wukong Skill Skin for free in the game. The event will run from 1st February till the 9th of February 2025. To access the event, you just need to go to the events section on your home screen and from there you need to go to the Naruto Shippuden event.

Free Fire MAX events are always new and interesting and most of them come with some exclusive theme- based rewards. You can take part in the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale event and grab an exclusive Gloo Wall that will help you to level up your game.

