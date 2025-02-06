GTA 6 Leaks- Virtual Navigation System Would be an Improvement Over GTA 5

GTA 6 release is officially scheduled for the fall of 2025 for Xbox and PS5 consoles, and the game is being rumored to be absolutely fabulous. GTA 6 is going to be a mind-blowing game as promised by Take-Two boss, Strauss Zelnick and no wonder all the publishers with due releases in the year 2025 are looking up to the release of GTA 6. GTA 6 might create history, and as stated in a Financial Times article it could be the game that would set a whole new pricing trend for AAA games. GTA 6 is going to feature enhanced AI enabled gameplay and this includes the Traffic AI in GTA 6 and its AI Police. We know that you are all expecting some kind of official reveal from Rockstar Games on GTA 6 in the coming days, as they have not released anything on the game since the release of its first official trailer. There is no official information from the publisher on GTA 6 trailer 2 release date or the final release date, but till we get some official info we can get into the details of the leaked AI enabled gameplay of GTA 6.

Virtual Navigation GTA 6 vs GTA 5

A new system was leaked in the World Events file for GTA 6 and the system is known as ‘Virtual Navigation. Virtual navigation as a feature changes the way the NPCs in the game drive and interact with the world. In GTA 5, NPC vehicles relied on a node-based system, where the nodes contained the metadata to control vehicle movements such as speed limits, lane width, road type and the number of lanes. Vehicles in GTA 5 followed these nodes to navigate around the city, but this system had its own limitations, where NPCs made random decisions at intersections, and they only reacted to immediate obstacles without having any consideration for the traffic conditions in the city. In GTA 5, memory and processing constraints also limited the number of NPC vehicles, and NPCs performed repetitive motions and were often despawned as soon as they were of of view. Another major drawback of the old navigation system was slower reactions and that was mainly because collision avoidance was done frame by frame without any historical data. This doesn’t sound too interesting, but GTA 6 is expected to bring an improvement in the feature.

GTA 6 and the New Virtual Navigation System

GTA 6 leaks have revealed that these drawbacks have been eliminated in the upcoming game, and the things in GTA 6 work in a much smoother manner. In GTA 6 you are expected to have advanced situational awareness. NPCs will be realistic and they will make real-time decisions based on factors like traffic flow within the city, road conditions and the type of the vehicle. Some of these leaks have been confirmed by GTA 6 trailer 1, where you see an NPC looking out of their window during a car crash. GTA 6 is expected to follow route planning, where instead of following preset nodes, NPCs would consider alternative routes, and they would also adapt to various obstacles and changes within the game.

Another feature in GTA 6 that is expected to change the gameplay mechanism of GTA Series games is the ‘Realistic Traffic Behavior’, where cars will change lanes before highway exits, driving slower in residential areas, and also react to weather conditions.

Police chases are also expected to show an improvement in GTA 6 because NPC drivers will intelligently navigate traffic during high-speed chases in the game. A glimpse of this feature was seen in the first official trailer, where an NPC stops to check what is happening when the bikes drive passed on the intersection.

Real-time NPCs in GTA 6 would be another improvement over GTA 5, where despawned vehicles that go out of view in GTA 5, would be tracked by the AI powered mechanism of GTA 6. NPCs will also feature a diverse driving style, and this refers to the unique driving style of every NPC. Some of the NPCs would be cautious drivers, while some of them would be aggressive based on their skill level in the game. This was shown in the first official trailer, where a gang drives through hamlets very aggressively.

GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of modern-day Vice City. The game is expected to break the wall between the virtual and the real world and the leaked AI enabled gameplay of GTA 6 supports the fact.

