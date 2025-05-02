GTA 6 Release Officially Slips to May 2026, but Rockstar Promises More Info

Rockstar Games today, announced the biggest gaming news of the year 2025, and this news has shattered the hopes of the entire GTA community. GTA 6, a highly anticipated game that was set to release in the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, has been officially delayed by Rockstar Games to May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games came up with this info on their Newswire today, and they have stated that “Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game. With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

The news about GTA 6 release delay could be really disappointing for some hardcore GTA 6 fans, but what makes the whole thing interesting is that now at least GTA 6 has a confirmed release date, and this saves the fans from the pain of going through various rumors that have till now been trying to guess the release date of GTA 6.

GTA 6 Release Slips to May 26, 2026- Will We Get GTA 6 Trailer 2 Now?

Rockstar Games has clearly mentioned in their Newswire that they are working on creating a game that will exceed the expectations of the fans, and this makes it really worth the wait. Another fascinating piece of news is that Rockstar Games ends the whole message with a hopeful note that reads “We look forward to sharing more information with you soon”. So, is there a possibility that Rockstar Games could reveal some screenshots or trailer 2 for GTA 6 very soon? GTA 6 trailer 2 is highly-awaited and with the release date for GTA 6 slipping to May 2026, Rockstar Games might choose to release trailer 2 also a little later. This would match with what Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick said in an interview with Bloomberg that they would release marketing materials for the game closer to the release date of the game. Borderlands 4 is getting its gameplay deep dive on April 30, 2025 and it has release date of September 12, 2025. If, Rockstar Games follows a similar pattern, then more info on GTA 6 indicates a gameplay trailer for GTA 6 in January or February 2026. Also, there is a possibility that Rockstar games could release trailer 2, if needed, for the game in 2025 only.

This all is just an analysis, and we need to look out for official information from Rockstar Games on this front. GTA 6 has already been delayed twice, and now the fans hope that the game really comes out in May 2026, without any further delay in release.

