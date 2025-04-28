GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Drop in the Next Two Weeks According to an Insider

GTA 6 release is still on track, and according to Take-Two Interactive the game is set to release in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This announcement was made by Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick in February 2025, after their first financial earnings call. Rockstar Games has not revealed anything on the game since the release of the first official trailer 1 in December 2023, and this has actually left GTA 6 fans really frustrated. The release window of the game is still on track and this has given a wild hope to the fans that some kind of official reveal on GTA 6 would happen closer to Take-Two’s financial earnings call that is scheduled for May 15, 2025. According to the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, ‘Insider Tom Henderson predicts Rockstar Games will drop official GTA 6 news in the next two weeks ahead of Take-Two’s next earnings call.”

Here is the post by GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’:

Insider Tom Henderson predicts Rockstar Games will drop official GTA 6 news in the next two weeks ahead of Take-Two’s next earnings call. pic.twitter.com/cLyFCAS28A — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) April 26, 2025

Most of the fans would say, that they have heard this many times before, and there is no confirmation or basis for such leaks. These fans could really be thinking in the right direction, but then there has always been a trend in the past that major announcements from Rockstar Games have always come closer to Take-Two’s financial earnings call. Tom Henderson is also making a speculation here based on the data available from the past, and he believes that Take-Two might be giving some confirmation about the exact release date of GTA 6 either through trailer 2 or financial earnings forecast.

GTA 6 Release Date Announcement- Pressure on Take-Two?

While Take-Two has accepted the fact officially that GTA 6 is not delayed, it has not yet announced the exact release date of GTA 6 in the fall of 2025. The fact that GTA 6 is coming in the fall of 2025 has been officially communicated by them successfully to all their investors, and this puts them in a situation where they need to show some financial forecast based on the announcement.

Also, Take-Two boss, Strauss Zelnick had earlier communicated that they don’t like to release their any two big games close to each other. This issue also gets solved now, as Take-Two’s release line-up for the year 2025 has Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4, and GTA 6 in store as three big releases, and the release dates for the other two games apart from GTA 6 has already been announced by the company. Mafia: The Old Country is coming in August 2025 and Borderlands 4 is coming in September 2025. This leaves the field clear for GTA 6 release in October or November 2025, and based on this analysis GTA 6 trailer 2 should drop anytime now. So, there seems to be a possibility that some kind of GTA 6 official reveal could happen closer to 15 May, 2025. Rockstar Games has not revealed any official information on this, and even the insider has made an analysis-based statement on GTA 6 trailer 2 expected release.

GTA 6- The Hype

GTA 6 is another action-adventure game from the popular GTA Series of games published by Rockstar Games. The game takes you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, and the story revolves around two main protagonists Jason and Lucia. The game is expected to change AAA gaming forever with its realistic visuals and innovative gameplay.

GTA 6 trailer 2 release could create a history for itself with its views, as there are a lot of GTA 6 fans who are waiting for the trailer that would take them back to the fictional state of Leonida. The game is expected to be massive, with a map that would be two times the size of GTA 5 map.

GTA 6 trailer 2 release is much-awaited by GTA 6 fans, but Rockstar Games has still not revealed anything official on the trailer. The fans are left with no option, but to wait and hope that the release of the game is still on track.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected to Drop in Summer 2025 After Take Two’s Earnings Call in May

GTA 6 leaks reveal event-based NPCs, and this is what makes the game realistic and insane

Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 will Reportedly Play all PS5 Games, but at a Lower Performance

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android