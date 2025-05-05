Free Fire MAX Legendary Ace Event-Get the Midnight Vanguard Bundle with Four Bonuses

Free Fire MAX launches new events and updates for its various servers on a regular basis. One of the most recent events in Free Fire MAX was the Midnight Fist event, and now a new Legendary Ace Event has been launched for the server. The event brings new exclusive Legendary Bundle, Midnight Vanguard Bundle to the platform. This bundle is really exclusive as it comes with four attractive bonuses, and these four bonuses are Duo Emote, Look Changer, Battle Card, and Arrival Animation.

Free Fire MAX Legendary Ace Event- Release Date

The event was launched on May 4, 2025 and will be available for the next 12 days on the server. It is a Luck Royale event and the players would be required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Legendary Ace Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Legendary Ace Event.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will need 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds for making 1 spin in the event and 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds for making 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Legendary Ace Event- Rewards

Midnight Vanguard Bundle

Midnight Token x 1

Vanguard of Justice

Katana- Midnight Saber

Midnight Ace Avatar

Midnight Ace Banner

Spin Shard x 10

Spin Shard x 5

Spin Shard x 3

Spin Shard x 2

Spin Shard x 1

Wound Strokes (VSS) Weapon Loot Crate

Attack-o’-the-Wisp (M60 + M24) Weapon Loot Crate

Breath of Silence (AVM) Weapon Loot Crate

Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Fear (M24) Weapon Loot Crate

Bones of Terror (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire MAX Legendary Ace Event will stay on the server for a limited time. Free Fire MAX players can make spins in the event and get some exclusive rewards.

