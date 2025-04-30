GTA 6 Release Hopes Get a New Life with Borderlands 4 Early Release

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game that has not received any official reveal after the release of its first official trailer in December 2023. GTA 6 fans are looking forward to GTA 6 trailer 2 release or any kind of information on the exact release date of the game. Most of the gaming analysts have stated that other video games developers are scared of releasing their upcoming game closer to GTA 6 release date, and this is the reason why for them GTA 6 release date confirmation is important. Take-Two Interactive has three major releases planned for this year, Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4, and the most anticipated game GTA 6. Also, Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick has already stated in an interview with Bloomberg that they don’t want to release any of their two major games closer to each other. For GTA 6 he was very clear that they will release all the marketing materials like GTA 6 trailer 2 closer to its release date, leaving aside the fact that there is no confirmed release date for the game till now. A delay in GTA 6 trailer 2 release and Rockstar’s silence has contributed to new rumors on GTA 6 release delay, and the rumors seem to be getting louder every day.

GTA 6 Release on Track with Borderlands 4 Early Release?

GTA 6 and Borderlands come from the same company, Take-Two Interactive, and the release of Borderlands 4 was announced for September 23, 2025. Now, suddenly Borderlands 4 has a new release date, and this has been announced by the Head of Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, a company which creates games like Borderlands and Risk of Rain 2. He has announced that Borderlands 4 is awesome and the team is doing great in terms of bug fixing, and that’s the reason they have given for shifting the release of Borderlands 4 to September 12, 2025.

He has posted this on ‘X’ and here is the post:

Borderlands 4 shipping early is 100% the result of confidence in the game and development trajectory backed by actual tasks and bug find/fix rates. Our decision is literally 0% about any other product’s actual or theoretical launch date. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 30, 2025

This has never happened in the history of Rockstar Games, but Borderlands 4 is coming earlier than what was announced to be its confirmed release date. In fact, video games never come out early, and this has given wings to the imagination of the fans that this big change has something to do with GTA 6 release. So, the release of Borderlands 4 has moved ahead by 10 days, but will it create space for GTA 6 release in October or November 2025. The only reason behind such a situation looks like the fact that Borderlands 4 is trying to give itself some more time in the spotlight before GTA 6 releases in mid-October to November 2025.

Gearbox has clarified in their post on ‘X’ that their decision to release Borderlands 4 early is literally 0% about any other product’s actual or theoretical launch date. Here they might be referring to GTA 6, but releasing a game earlier than what was announced up to some extent reveals that Take-Two is clearing the ground for their grand release, GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Soon?

Most of the GTA 6 fans are hoping for a trailer from Rockstar Games around May 15, 2025, as it’s the day when Take-Two Interactive will hold their next financial earnings call. Take-Two usually announces something about their upcoming games during their call, and the fans are hoping that this is the time when they will get a confirmed release date or GTA 6 trailer 2 information.

GTA 6 release could still be on track based on the recent changes, but Rockstar Games should really come out with some kind of official reveal in the next few months. The release window for GTA 6 has been confirmed for the fall of 2025, and if the game is really on track, then Rockstar Games could drop trailer 2 or some screenshots for the game to prove the fact. Till then the fans have no other option, but to wait for an official announcement from Rockstar Games.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Drop in the Next Two Weeks According to an Insider

GTA 6 leaks that are now mostly confirmed reveal a unique virtual world

Sony’s PS6 Release Date Leaked by a Scrapped Blade Runner Game-Rumors

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android