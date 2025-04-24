GTA 6 leaks that are now mostly confirmed reveal a unique virtual world

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game for 2025, and it is set to release in the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S consoles. There are still a few months before we reach the fall release window of GTA 6, and since the last one year or more nothing official has been revealed on the game after the release of its official trailer 1. GTA 6 and its leaks go hand-in-hand, and these leaks contribute towards maintaining the hype for the game. Even, Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, acknowledged this fact in his interaction with Bloomberg, and he also added that the company would release the marketing materials for GTA 6 much closer to its release date, as it helps in maintaining the right kind of hype for the game. However, the biggest GTA 6 leaks of September 2022 revealed a lot about the game, and some of these leaks have already been confirmed now through various sources and the official trailer 1 for the game.

GTA 6 Leaks that are Now Almost Confirmed

Euphoria Physics in GTA 6 will be an Improvement Over GTA 5

The overall physics of GTA 6 would certainly be a huge improvement over GTA 5. Euphoria physics has been tweaked in GTA 6 and it is evident when the enemies fall or the player jumps.

Lighting and Volumetric Clouds from RDR2

Also, the Lighting and the Skybox (Volumetric Clouds) system from Red Dead Redemption 2 is present in GTA 6, and that’s an improvement over GTA 5.

GTA 6 will Feature an Advanced Weather System

GTA 6 clips show heavy fog, which is mostly not present in GTA 5 except when it is snowing, and this refers to the presence of advanced weather systems in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Confirmed Characters

Till now we know that GTA 6 will feature two main protagonists, Jason and Lucia, and Lucia would be the first female protagonist of the entire GTA Series. Apart from that the fans have discovered some new characters from the leaks, and one of the them would be Dre. Another leaked character is Sam, who is a friend of Dre. Other leaked characters are Kai, Wyman, Billy, and Tit. The height of the characters is also known, Lucia is 5’3 and Jason would be 6’1. The names of the three Vice City Gangs are also known, San 4 San (Haitian Gang), Guardia Brothers, and Far Right Militia.

Confirmed Items and Tools in GTA 6

GTA 6 will have a bunch of different items or tools, and some of them are Auto Dialer, Binoculars, Cut Off Tools, Immobilizer Bypass, Pool Cue, Trauma Kits, Golf Driver, Food and Drink, Golf Putter, USB Drive, Golf Iron/Gold, Crowbar, Golf Wedge, Torch Flashlight, Slim Jim, Tracker Jammer, and a Backpack for your loot.

Confirmed Weapons in GTA 6

Some confirmed weapons in GTA 6 include the Assault Rifle, Rocket Launcher, Baseball Bat, Polymer Pistol, Knife, Bolt Action Sniper, a Molotov, Speargun, Smoke Grenade, Compact SMG, a Flashbang, a Micro SMG, Hunter Sniper, and Auto Rifle. The weapon wheel in GTA 6 would be split into three sections, Weapons, Equipment, and Gear, and this is very similar to Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 Confirmed Open World Activities

GTA 6 has seven confirmed open world activities and that mainly includes Dice, Golf, Fishing, and Races.

GTA 6 will have More Enterable Buildings than GTA 5

Some confirmed enterable buildings for GTA 6 are Malibu Club, Pawn Shop, Jack of Hearts Strip Club, Supermarkets, Bars, Apartments, and laundries.

Some of the GTA 6 leaks have been confirmed through trailer 1 and the others have been confirmed through various other sources. Rockstar Games had acknowledged the leaks that happened in September 2022 and the leaks reveal a lot about the characters, weapons, and the open-world activities in the game.

