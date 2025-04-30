Sony’s PS6 Release Date Leaked by a Scrapped Blade Runner Game-Rumors

There have been enough rumors around the upcoming Next-Gen console by Sony that is expected to release in 2027. KeplerL2, a known insider had earlier revealed that the SoC design (system-on-a-chip) for the new console is almost complete and is also going through some validation tests. This according to him is the final process in the processor development, where the design process of integrated circuits or printed circuit boards is locked up and prepared for full scale manufacturing. A typical cycle like this for Sony from validation to launch takes almost 2 years, and this is where you get a release window of 2027 for the PlayStation 6 console.
How a Scrapped Blade Runner Game Leaked the Release Date for PS6?
Last week, Insider Gaming, revealed in an article that Blade Runner: Time to Live, a new narrative-heavy action-adventure game from Supermassive Games, was scrapped off by the company. Not being able to play a good sci-fi game could be disappointing for the fans, but what could excite you is the fact that the scrapped game quietly revealed the release date for Sony’s Next Gen gaming console, PS6.
So, Insider Gaming reported that pre-production for Blade Runner: Time to Live started in September 2024, but the project was eventually scrapped in March 2025. The game with a budget of $45 million was set to release in September 2027. You would be surprised to know that the supported platforms for the game were mentioned as PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Gen 10 Xbox and PlayStation systems. Gen 10 is not something Sony or Microsoft would announce without any confirmation details on the release front and how would Supermassive know without any information what console Sony and Xbox would release in 2027.
According to a post on subreddit “Supermassive’s parent company, Nordisk, has a longstanding and very cozy relationship with Sony. On its own website, Nordisk proudly refers to itself as the Nordic home of PlayStation, handling everything from sales to marketing to logistics. They’ve been in the trenches with Sony through five console launches—and odds are they’re already prepping for number six.” So, Supermassive might have used the information they already had in hand, and here is how a scrapped game by the company revealed the release date for PS6.
PlayStation 6- A Real Next-Gen Console?
Nothing official has been revealed by Sony on PS6, but the rumors reveal that PlayStation 6 will reportedly feature a UDNA graphics architecture, which would be an evolution of RDNA 5. The new upcoming next-gen console by Sony will be built in collaboration with AMD, and combined with a 3nm fabrication process and GDDR7 memory, the new console will deliver significant improvement in graphics quality with lower energy consumption. Collaboration of Sony with AMD for building the PS6 console gives it access to 3D V-Cache technology that will increase the on-chip memory of the device. This will solve the issues the players faced with old consoles, as PS6 will have shorter loading times, smoother gameplay and improved performance while playing demanding AAA titles.
Sony's Next-Gen console, PS6 is reportedly under development and the new rumors indicate the possible release date before September 2027.
