GTA 6 Trailer 2 Music Created by a Fan- Trailer 2 in December 2024

GTA 6 is definitely the most anticipated game and the reason behind it is the huge popularity of the earlier GTA series games like the GTA 5. GTA 6 takes you back to the neon-soaked streets of Leonida with the two protagonists Jasona and Lucia. The hype for GTA 6 is so high that the fans are creating trailer 2 videos and screenshots for the game on their own. Recently, a fan has created and posted GTA 6 Trailer 2 Music on YouTube, and the music video is just awesome.

Here is the YouTube Video-

GTA 6- The Real Hype

Recently, a social media leak revealed the date for GTA 6 as, 27th October, 2025. The user who revealed it was 'GEOS 11' and the fans were really excited as they thought the leak was real. The leak seemed to be real, as it matched with the Rockstar’s confirmation of fall 2025 release date for GTA 6. These leaks were published on IMDB.com, which is actually a very useful source of information, but its only drawback is that it is editable by anyone. Though this confirms the GTA 6 hype, but there is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games about the actual release date of the game.

Here is post on 'X' by 'GTA 6 News' on the GTA 6 release date

IMDB lists the GTA 6 release date as October 27, 2025. Unclear if it's official info or a guess on their skde

The fans are justifying the release of GTA 6 in September, 2025, as it matches with the past trend followed by Rockstar Games for popular releases like RDR2. Also, if the game releases before the start of the holiday season, Rockstar Games can maximize the sales for the game. These are just assumptions and the fans should wait for the actual story to unfold, as and when Rockstar Games comes out with some official confirmation on the release date for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected Timeline

According to a post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ the second trailer for GTA 6 is expected by mid-November to early December in 2024. This assumption is based on a particular release timeline followed by Rockstar Games for popular releases like GTA 5 and RDR2. Trailer 1 for GTA 5 was released on 2nd November, 2011, and the game got its second trailer on November 14th 2012, before its final release in the fall of next year. Similarly, trailer 1 for GTA 6 was released on 5th December 2023, and the game has been confirmed to launch in the fall of the year 2025. So, the fans are expecting a second GTA 6 trailer somewhere around mid-November to early December.

Here is the post on ‘X’

GTA 6 details & leaks:

- In development since 2014

- Costs $2 Billion

- Launches in Fall 2025

- State of Leonida will expand overtime

- 2 playable protagonists, Jason & Lucia

- Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

- Coming to PC at a later date

- Trailer 2 is expected later this year pic.twitter.com/1btyt5Ntb6 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) August 11, 2024

So, according to the leaks a lot is expected from Rockstar games this year and this includes GTA 6 Trailer 2 and screenshots, Red Dead Redemption 1 PC announcement and Release Date, and the next big GTA Online Winter DLC.

GTA 6 release date is still not declared officially by Rockstar Games nor there is any information on the release of GTA 6 trailer 2. GTA 6 hype is so big that the fans are creating trailer 2 videos and music to keep the enthusiasm for the game steady till Rockstar Games comes out with some real official information on GTA 6 Trailer 2, release date and screenshots for the game.

