Microsoft’s Xbox Next-Gen Console Would Be Windows-Based with Steam/Epic Integration-Rumors

Microsoft Xbox consoles have really been trying hard to compete with PlayStation consoles in terms of performance and the value delivered. Xbox Series X/S consoles were introduced in the market by Microsoft as an affordable version of consoles, but not much has changed for the tech giant when we speak in terms of market share. According to Statista, as of February 2024, PlayStation 5 had sold around 54.2 million units while the Xbox Series X/S had sold around 27.7 million units. While Xbox has been a tough competitor for PlayStation consoles, their market share has been declining continuously in the recent times. Now, with PlayStation 6 rumored to be in production, we have some rumors on the Next-Gen Xbox console, which is also expected to launch around 2027. These two big consoles, PS6 and Xbox Next-Gen are expected to launch in 2027, and who knows which console will change the game for its competitor.

Xbox Next-Gen Console- Rumored Features

According to some leaks on ‘X’, the upcoming Next-Gen Xbox will be Windows-based with Steam/Epic integration along with Full Backwards Compatibility. The leaks also reveal that a new app called “Steam BF Data” has already been spotted in Microsoft Windows Store, and it allows users to install Steam directly from the store. The best part is that the Epic Store will also be integrated in a similar way. The rumored Xbox Next-Gen console would be a Windows-based Xbox with a console like shell, and looking at these kinds of rumored specifications, it looks like that the Next-Gen Xbox console would bridge the gap between Console and PC.

The rumors started on a gaming forum, Reset Era, and were based on a YouTube video by ‘eXtas 1s. The leaks also reveal that the new Next-Gen Xbox Console will offer Xbox Emulation on PC. In order to achieve this an Xbox emulator for Windows (x64 architecture) is in development, allowing users to play their Xbox library on PC by emulating the console rather than running native PC ports of the games. Also, saves and achievements will remain separate between Steam, Microsoft Store/Xbox and will not sync automatically. This emulator work will allow you to play the entire Xbox Library on PC. Xbox Game Pass will continue and new tiers will be added to the Game Pass with some price restructuring.

The leaks have not been 100% confirmed by the leaker, but some of the Microsoft Insiders have commented in the past that the next Xbox would be more like a PC.

Would Integrating Steam and Epic Store Help Microsoft in Improving its Market Share?

Market dynamics are really beyond comprehension, and a lot depends on the competitor’s offerings and the demand supply factor relevant for that time. But integrating Steam and Epic Store with the new PC like Xbox could offer a competitive edge to the company. PlayStation 6 is also under development and Sony would not leave any gaps in its upcoming rumored product, and with the same release timeline for the two consoles, it would be difficult to say right now which one would steal the show. One thing is for sure that games are becoming technically challenging now, and with the players looking forward to play more AAA games, any console that now enters the market should be compatible with these games and should have the capability to offer higher performance at all levels.

