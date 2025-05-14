Rockstar Games Gives Free GTA$1,000,000 in GTA 5 Online, But Do the Fans Want it

Rockstar Games is feeling really generous or is it something else? Recently, an insider Tez2 posted on ‘X’ that Rockstar Games is giving away GTA$1,000,000 in GTA 5 Online to players who haven’t logged in GTA Online for the last 60 days. This information is also available on Rockstar Games official website, where they have also given details on how to get the offer.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by Tez2:

GTA$1,000,000 for Free in GTA 5 Online- What’s the Deal?

Here the real deal is that players who have not logged in to the platform for the last 60 days can activate an exclusive offer for up to GTA$3,000,000 through June 12. You need to click on ‘Claim Now’, and sign in to your character linked to your GTA Online character to activate the offer.

You are required to go through these steps by June 12, and if you qualify, you will receive each of the following bonuses:

Log in to GTA Online and get GTA$1,000,000.

Purchase a Great White, Whale, or Megalodon Shark Card to get GTA$1,500,000.

Become a GTA+ Member to get GTA$500,000.

GTA 5 Online Free Offer- Do the Fans Really Want it?

GTA 5 was released almost a decade back, and the fans are still engaged with the game because of the presence of GTA 5 Online or GTA Online. GTA Online is multiplayer and it gets weekly updates that keep the gameplay interesting for the players. So, there are some fans who are really into the game, but then there are some who would have stopped playing GTA Online sometime back, and they really don’t want to get back to the game. For them the game is full of technical glitches and maybe they find it ‘not too engaging’. One of the fans has commented on ‘X’ that ‘Stopped playing waiting til GTA 6 game long overdue lol’. So, these fans are looking forward to GTA 6 instead of some extra free rewards in GTA 5 Online. One of the fans has also commented that “Still silly rockstar would rather reward inactive players but forget current players.”

It is surprising to see that these fans are looking for a GTA 4 Remaster rather than returning back to GTA Online. However, it is a great opportunity for the fans who are really looking forward to get back to GTA Online because of a delay in GTA 6 release.

GTA 6 Delayed- Is Rockstar Games Making an Attempt at Getting the Angry Fans Back to GTA Online?

Somewhere it feels like that Rockstar games is now trying to come out with solutions to keep the fans engaged with their gaming platform till GTA 6 finally releases. GTA 6 was set to release in the fall of 2025, but sometime back Rockstar Games announced a delay in its release and now the game is coming out on May 26, 2026. The fans have been looking forward to the upcoming game in GTA Series since a very long time, and the delay news for GTA 6 left the fans angry and frustrated to a large extent. Now, it looks like that Rockstar Games is trying to keep the fans busy with free rewards for returning to GTA 5 Online along with the release of the rumored new port for GTA 4 for PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox X and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

GTA Series fans might take up this opportunity to return to the game or they might just ignore it, but what they really want now is the opportunity to play GTA 6 once it releases officially. GTA 4 new port is also one release that the fans are really looking forward to, but none of this can be compared with their passion for playing the newly released GTA 6 on their console.

Also Read:

GTA 4 Remaster is Reportedly in Development, but will this Delay GTA 6-Rumors

GTA 6 Map Starts to Take Shape with Trailer 2 and Screenshots Release

GTA 6 Release Date, Trailer 2, Screenshots, Characters and Locations-Latest Update

Free Fire MAX New Events Heal Pistol and Free Gloo Wall-Get Heal Pistol Young Star