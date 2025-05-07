GTA 6 Trailer 2 and Seventy New Screenshots Breakdown-New Characters, Locations, and Story

Rockstar Games surprised the disappointed fans with the trailer 2 release on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. GTA 6 Trailer 2 is surely getting the hype back for GTA 6, as Rockstar Games has now released seventy new screenshots for GTA 6 which reveal eight new characters and six new locations. We all have known this fact for a long time that GTA 6 is set to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City with its two main protagonists Jason and Lucia, but the details have now been confirmed by GTA 6 trailer 2 release and the seventy new screenshots for the game.

First official trailer for GTA 6 revealed some information about the game with a focus on Lucia, but the second trailer for GTA 6 reveals much more about the gameplay of GTA 6, its story, along with the much-expected information on the male protagonist of the game, Jason.

GTA 6 Story Unfolds with the Release of Trailer 2

The plot involves the two main protagonists Jason and Lucia who have always known that the deck is stacked against them, but when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves engaged with the darkest side of the sunniest side of America. In the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida, forced to rely on each other, more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

GTA 6 Screenshots Reveal Some Part of the Gameplay

Fishing as an activity is confirmed from the new screenshots, and now this new activity can also be enjoyed in the game. The fifth screenshot shows a small section of the game where Lucia is in prison, so there is a possibility that there might be a prison mission also in GTA 6. Character customization reaches a whole new level in GTA 6 with Lucia looking different in every screenshot. Basketball as an activity also looks confirmed in one of the Vice City screenshots, where you can see a bunch of basketball courts in the scene. Screenshots of Leonida keys confirm scuba diving as one of the activities in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Screenshots and the New Characters

Apart from Jason and Lucia, the screenshots released by Rockstar Games reveal six new characters of the game. Here are all the new characters that you will meet in Leonida:

Jason’s Story- Wants an Easy Life, but Gets a Complicated One

The first trailer for GTA 6 didn’t reveal anything about Jason, and the fans were really expecting trailer 2 to give them some more information about Jason and the game. Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. Rockstar Games reveals that Jason was a troubled teen who joins the army in order to get away from his bad influences. But later he again gets entangled with criminals after returning home from the army. The new trailer for GTA 6 then shows Jason driving down to collect Lucia from prison, where she is serving time for ‘protecting her family’. The trailer clip then moves on to show love scenes between Jason and Lucia, action sequences, and the outer world of GTA 6. Jason is expected to come with some weapon skills, and this can be inferred from the screenshot where he is holding a gun in his hand while aiming for shooting.

Lucia Kaminos- Taught to Fight as Soon as She Could Walk

Lucia is the female protagonist of GTA 6, and also the first female protagonist of the entire GTA Series. Lucia was taught to fight as soon as she could walk by her father. She lands up in Leonida jail while protecting her family. Lucia is ready to make smart moves after getting out of prison. She is ready to take her chances with Jason, to make the odds work in her favor.

Cal Hampton

Cal Hampton is Jason’s friend and a fellow associate of Brian’s. Cal feels safest hanging out at home or in snooping on Coast Guard coms with a few beers. Cal is at the low tide of America and seems to be extremely happy there. The second screenshot for Carl Hampton shows Pool as an activity and this makes the game different from GTA 5.

Booby Ike

Booby Ike is a local Vice City legend and he also acts like it. He is one of the few to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire which spans around real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio. Booby might look casual from his approach, but from the inside he is all about business.

Dre'Quan Priest

More of a hustler than a gangster, Dre'Quan Priest is really passionate about breaking into music.

Real Dimez

Viral videos and Viral hooks signify Real Dimez in GTA 6. She is inot making money with rap tracks and her social media presence.

Raul Bautista

Confident but cunning, Raul Bautista, is a seasoned bank robber, who is always on the hunt for talent, ready to take risks that bring the biggest rewards. He seems to be a rich guy but surely a bad one, as he might be the one running the biggest heists in Vice City.

Brian Heder

Brian Heder is a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling and the keeps. Brian seems to be letting other people do his dirty work. Jason seems to be living rent free at one of his properties as long as he helps with local shakedowns.

GTA 6 Screenshots Breakdown- New Locations

Vice City

Vice City shows what excess is. The sun and shine capital of America is ready to take you back into action on the streets. GTA 6 captures the glamour, hustle, and greed of the Vice City and takes you on a journey that denotes excess. You can wander through the pastel décor hotels to the bright white sands of Ocean Beach, out to the Vice City Port, the cruise capital of the world.

Leonida Keys

Casual and easy life with flooded bars, where scuba diving has been revealed as an activity in the screenshots.

Port Gellhorn

Cheap Motels, shut down hotels make Port Gellhorn a forgotten coast. But the place has discovered a new way of making money.

Ambrosia

American industry and old school values reign supreme in Ambrosia, whatever the cost.

Grassrivers

A dangerous location with the presence of gators and other deadly predators.

Mount Kalaga National Park

A wild-wild place on GTA 6 map that offers fishing and hunting as an activity.

GTA 6 trailer 2 and new screenshots reveal new characters, new locations and the story of the two main protagonists of the game. GTA 6 might be delayed, but Rockstar Games has given enough marketing materials to the GTA 6 fans to maintain the hype till its final release.

