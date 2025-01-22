Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Ninja Training for Free Unique Hairstyle

Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab was launched on the 10th of January 2025 and will be over on the 9th of February 2025. Till then the players have ample time to earn all the exclusive bundles like the Naruto Bundle and Jiraiya Bundle, and also win some exclusive Ninja weapons and theme-based in game items. Some of the luck royale events like the Naruto Ascension and the Naruto Royale event comes with paid rewards, but there are some exclusive free rewards available which can be earned by completing some given missions during a listed time frame. One of the recent events is Ninja Training Stamina, where you are required to travel a set distance in order to get a unique hairstyle and 3000 Free Fire Max Gold as free in the event. Apart from that Garena publishes redeem codes for the players on a regular basis, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against gun skins, in-game costumes and Free Fire MAX diamonds for free. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 22nd January, 2025 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 22nd January 2025

FWSKTXVQF2NR

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FFMGY7TPWNV2

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

FFSUTXVQF2NR

BLFY7MSTFXV2

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FFMSTXP2FWCK

NPCQ2FW7PXN2

FFNRX2MQ7SUA

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFXT7SW9KG2M

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFSP9XQ2TNZK

FFYNC9V2FTNN

FPSTQ7MXNPY5

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Ninja Training: Stamina- Launch

Free Fire MAX event Ninja Training: Stamina has been launched on the 21st of January 2025 and will be over on 30th January 2025. The players need to complete certain missions in BR/CS Ranked matches in order to earn a unique free hairstyle in the event. Here are the missions and the rewards that would be given on the completion of various missions in the event.

Missions Rewards Travel 5000m in BR/CS Ranked Gamatatsu Travel 15000m in BR/CS Ranked 3000 Free Fire MAX Gold Travel 30000m in BR/CS Ranked Rock Lee Headwear/ Unique Hairstyle

Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden collab has brought some exclusive rewards to the platform. Some of the rewards can be earned for free and this makes this new gameplay exciting and interesting for the players.

