GTA 6 Teaser Found in GTA Online Winter DLC Trailer and It's Real

Rockstar Games had announced the GTA Online Winter DLC on 1st November 2024, and this update was the one that started the GTA 6 trailer 2 Moon Theory rumors. Till now, none of the assumptions made by the fans have been proven right, and the fans are actually angry with the way Rockstar Games is going on the GTA 6 front. We had the Moon Theory and the December 3 release date theory which also hinted at PlayStation and Rockstar partnership, but none of the theories have been proven right now. So, the question is what has changed all of a sudden, as all the GTA 6 leaks and assumptions have failed till now? But the most befitting reply to this question is that this time GTA 6 has actually been teased in the new GTA Online Winter DLC trailer, and the new DLC is releasing on the 10th of December 2024.

Advertisment

GTA Online Winter DLC ‘Agents of Sabotage’ and the GTA 6 Teaser

Rockstar Games has just released the new trailer for the GTA Online Winter DLC ‘Agents of Sabotage’, which actually is a cool name for any update. This new DLC will be released on the 10th of December 2024, and what makes the DLC important is the GTA 6 teaser associated with it. Rockstar Games has always maintained a practice of dropping subtle hints for their upcoming games through their updates, and this time they have really done it for GTA 6. Let’s find out how.

The first shot in the GTA Online Winter DLC trailer shows you two new vehicles, Banshee and a New Honda on the left. The Banshee in the trailer is similar to the one we had in the reveal artwork for the GTA Online Winter DLC Update, and this is the one that started the Moon Theory rumors. The catch here is that this ‘Banshee’ is the same one that we had in GTA 6 official trailer 1 also. So, looks like Rockstar is trying to bring back vehicles from GTA 6 trailer to the new GTA Online Update and this could be its way of teasing GTA 6 though the regular GTA Online updates.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Teaser and the GTA Vice City Statue in GTA Online

GTA Online Winter DLC will also feature the return of Pavel, from the Cayo Perico Heist. You would also meet the new former FIB character, Jodi Marshall, where you will take ownership of the Darnell Bros. Garment Factory. The inside of the factory is revealed in the trailer and that is where the real GTA 6 teaser can be found. In the GTA Online DLC Winter Update Trailer, in the office scene, you would be able to see a desk where there is statue placed on the left side. Here is a post by the user 'TGG' on X:

FIRST GTA 6 TEASER IN THE NEW GTA ONLINE DLC!



Actually pretty cool :) pic.twitter.com/XdYIZvbX66 — TGG (@TGGonYT) December 3, 2024

Advertisment

This statue has been directly pulled from GTA Vice City, and all of us know that GTA 6 is going to be set in Vice City. If you have played GTA Vice City, then you would definitely know that these were the hidden packages in GTA Vice City, and the cover art for the DLC shows them in a very clear way. This actually proves that Rockstar is trying to build a connection between GTA 6 and Vice City through the new GTA Online Update coming on 10th December 2024.

Rockstar Games seems to be teasing GTA 6 in the new GTA Online Update, but the fans would be thinking where is the trailer 2 for the game. No official information has come from Rockstar Games on GTA 6 trailer 2 release, and what the fans are left with is just teasers and leaks on the game.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 on December 3 with PS and Rockstar Partnership Leaks

GTA 6 vs GTA 5-Wow Features Coming to GTA 6 From Previous GTA Games

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Has Top Picks Like GTA 5 and God of War

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Update OB47 Download Link-CS and BR New Gameplay Details