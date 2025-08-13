GTA 6 Being Capped at 30fps on PS5 Doesn’t Bother the Fans

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game that is all set to release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles on May 26, 2026. The game promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Leonida, where you get an opportunity to explore the wild, open world of GTA 6. GTA 6 has received two trailers and seventy screenshots by now, but not much has been revealed on the gameplay side of GTA 6 by Rockstar Games. It is very clear that GTA 6 will follow the gameplay mechanics of its predecessors like Grand Theft Auto 5, where you will find yourself entangled in a crime, drugs, robbery, and reckless car driving angle, driven by a unique storyline. GTA 6 will definitely be different than other games in the GTA Series, as it is the first game in the series to feature a female protagonist, Lucia. The other protagonist in GTA 6 is Jason, and a lot has been revealed about the main characters of the game including the two protagonists in the second GTA 6 trailer. Now, GTA 6 fans would love to play such a big game at 60fps on their PS5 console, but as of now according to the experts, GTA 6 will be capped at 30 fps on PS5 consoles. Does it bother you or not?

GTA 6 Capped at 30fps on PS5- It Doesn’t Bother the Fans

GTA 6 fans are right now just waiting for a timely release of the game, and with Take-Two CEO, confirming the release date with high conviction makes the situation better for the fans. So, a GTA 6 fan has posted on ‘GTA 6 subreddit’, “Am I the only one not bothered by GTA VI potentially being capped at 30 FPS on PS5?” He has elaborated further that these days the games are expected to run at high frame rates, and often these frame rates are expected to be somewhere around 100, but GTA 6 will be capped at 30 fps on PS5 by Rockstar Games for better performance. The fans are okay with the fact, as they know that GTA 6 is going to be a technically challenging game, and with the level of details Rockstar Games is putting into it some compromises need to be made somewhere. To this another fan has replied “It doesn’t bother me as long as it’s stable and smooth like RDR2.”.

Rockstar Games and the Performance of their Games

When it comes to Rockstar Games, the fans are fully aware that the performance of the game on any supported console would be top-notch, as the company has always worked towards over exceeding the expectations of the fans. The only thing that the fans want from GTA 6 is stability, and Rockstar Games knows where to put a cap on frame rates for reaching that level. Red Dead Redemption 2 also runs at 30fps on PS5 consoles, and no one has ever complained about the performance of the game. A fan has posted on GTA 6 subreddit that “GTA 6 is going to have staggering graphical detail, visual fidelity, a large, detailed open world, and a high density of on-screen characters, which requires significant processing power. Current consoles will be so overworked on the game that the fps will take a back seat.” So, according to him it would be better to have the game run at 30fps with a smooth performance than at 60fps and experience constant crashing.

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game and the fans would prefer performance over frame rates, as a smooth performance is necessary to get the most out of the game. High quality graphics and visuals require a compromise on the frame rates, and consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S come with their own limitations that need to be handled.

