GTA 6 Release Confirmed to be on Track for May 2026, but is the ‘Trust’ there

GTA 6 has already been delayed two times, and now the game is set to release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. There has always been a fear among the fans that the release of the game might slip further, and this has given rise to loads of delay rumors on the game. The recent delay rumor on GTA 6 revealed that the release of the game might slip to September 2026. Now, recently, in an interview with CNBC, Take- Two boss has confirmed with a strong conviction that GTA 6 release is on track and the game will launch on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This statement comes as a relief for the GTA 6 fans who strongly believe that the game might get delayed further.

GTA 6 Release Confirmation and Rockstar Games

According to Take-Two CEO, level of conviction about the GTA 6 release date is ‘very-very high’, and he has also stated that for Rockstar Games GTA 6 is the primary focus right now. Rockstar Games according to him is working on multiple stuff right now, and the rumors indicate that this includes Red Dead Redemption 2, Max Payne 3, and Grand Theft Auto 4 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Even he has high hopes from GTA 6, but he has specified it very clearly that their financial results are based on their popular releases like Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4 that have either already launched or are planned to release this year. He has also laid stress on the fact that Rockstar Games has always shown that they are capable of exceeding high expectations, and this refers to GTA 6 being a game that will over exceed the expectations of the fans.

GTA 6 Release Confirmation- Is the ‘Trust’ Factor Still There?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be a great game in every way, and Rockstar Games will make sure that it over exceeds the expectations of the fans. This is what they have always done, and they will continue following the standards set by them. But ‘exceeding high expectations’ does require time and effort, and earlier also we have heard the same GTA 6 release confirmation coming from Take-Two CEO. That time the confirmation was for the fall 2025 release window of the game, but later Rockstar Games delayed the game to May 2026, with a message, where they stated that more time was needed in order to make a perfect product like GTA 6. So, do you have trust in what the Take-Two CEO says, or you are still sceptical about the whole timely release scenario?

If Rockstar Games is really releasing GTA 6 on time, then they should come out with some official information on GTA 6 trailer 3 release date or gameplay trailer release date. They had been absolutely silent for almost a year, after the release of GTA 6 trailer 1, and another long stretch of silence after trailer 2 release could create room for more doubts and delay theories. Right now, nothing is confirmed, and what we know best is that GTA 6 is releasing in May 2026. GTA 6 fans should wait for official announcement from Rockstar Games before jumping to any wild conclusion which has no base.

