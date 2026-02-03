GTA Vice City Free Download for PC-Gameplay, System Requirements, and PC Cheats

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is an action-adventure game from the GTA series that was released for PlayStation 2 in the year 2002, by Rockstar Games. Play the super arcade game developed by Rockstar North and enter the decade of big hair, excess, and pastel suits- The Rocking 1980’s. The game takes you through the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal world, as Grand Theft Auto Returns. GTA Vice City can be played on your Android device easily from the Google Play Store, but if you wish to play GTA Vice City on your PC then GTA Vice City Download for PC can be done with the help of an Android Emulator BlueStacks 5.
GTA Vice City- Release
GTA Vice City was developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It was released in North America on 27th October, 2002 for PlayStation 2 and since its release it remained a very popular game till the launch of the next game in the GTA game series.
GTA Vice City- The Story Behind the Game
GTA Vice City game is set in the 1980’s era in the fictional city called ‘Vice City’. Vice City is a fictional digital city which is actually a huge urban sprawl ranging from the beach to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto. Vice City is one of the most alive digital cities created and this makes the game immersive and entertaining for the players. The storyline of the game GTA Vice City revolves around the ex-convict Tommy Vercetti, who after being released from the prison is sent to the sunny and dangerous digital city ‘Vice City’ by his boss Sonny Forelli.
In Vice City Tommy Vercetti is set to explore the open-world which ranges from the beach to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto, and his only aspiration is to claim what rightfully belongs to him. He is ready to do anything to achieve the mission of his life. The stunning graphics of the game make the digital Vice city come alive in the game and this makes the game immersive for the gamers.
However, Tommy Vercetti loses whatever he owns, as soon as he enters the Vice City and this is where the game gets its action. His boss wants his money back and almost everyone in Vice City wants him dead and this leaves Tommy Vercetti with no other option, but to fight and take over the entire Vice City himself.
GTA Vice City Gameplay
GTA Vice City game allows you to take over the role of an ex-convict who deals with a whole lot of action and adventure back in the 1980’s. The gameplay involves combining character narrative with open-world gameplay where the players can engage themselves in criminal activities like drug dealing and assassination for some underworld figures. The battle scenes in the game are quite realistic with excellent graphics for various situations like gun fire or large explosions. You can use a whole suite of weapons ranging from rifles to shotguns to slay rival gang members and also shoot and run over civilians. You have to save yourself from police pursuit and take over the entire Vice City to survive in the game.
Gameplay Tips for GTA Vice City
Places to Stay- There are various beautiful hotels available to stay when you enter Vice City but Rockstar games recommend ‘Ocean View Hotel’ which is comfortable and discreet.
Money- Always carry a lot of money, as there are a lot of spaces where you can spend your money in Vice City.
Weapons- Vice City is dangerous, so always carry a weapon. You have to remember that you can pack only one weapon of each type at a time.
Dressing Up- Always be prepared for a night out in the Vice City with sharp suits and smart threads. Donning a new outfit will clear two stars and that’s an added bonus.
Stamina- Get into training regularly to build your stamina.
Pay ‘n’ Spray- If you need repairs and a bit of an unwanted attention, then visit a Pay ‘n’ Spray near you.
Phil’s Place- If you are looking for some heavy-duty weaponry without accessing the retail customer service, then you must visit Phil Cassidy’s warehouse north of little Haiti. You need to complete his missions to gain access to some serious fire power.
Steps to Download GTA Vice City for PC
- Download and Install BlueStacks 5 on your PC- Click Here
- Launch BlueStacks 5 and click on ‘System Apps’ on your BlueStacks 5 home screen.
- Click on the ‘Play Store’ Icon on the screen and complete the Google sign-in process to access the Google Play Store.
- In the Play Store window search for GTA Vice City in the ‘Search ‘bar in the top-right corner and click to install GTA Vice City by purchasing the game for Rs. 420 from the play store – Click Here.
- Once the installation is complete the GTA 5 Vice City game icon will appear on your BlueStacks 5 home screen.
- Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your PC.
Check the Minimum System Requirements to Play GTA Vice City on Your PC with BlueStacks 5
- OS- Windows 7 or Above
- Processor- Intel or AMD Processor
- RAM- At least 4 GB
- HDD- 5 GBFree Disk Space
Check the Recommended System Requirements to Play GTA Vice City on PC
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- DirectX: Version 12
GTA Vice City PC Cheats
- All heavy weapons: NUTTERTOOLS
- All light weapons: THUGSTOOLS
- Decrease Wanted Level: LEAVEMEALONE
- Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Girls Carry Guns: CHICKSWITHGUNS
- Full Health: ASPIRINE
- Blow up nearby cars: BIGBANG
- Cars can fly: COMEFLYWITHME
- Cars can drive over water: SEAWAYS
- Aggressive Drivers: MIAMITRAFFIC
- All medium weapons: PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Stormy Weather: CATSANDDOGS
- Sunny: ALOVELYDAY
- Dense Clouds: ABITDRIEG
- Light Clouds/clear: APLEASANTDAY
- Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING
- Play as Hilary King: ILOOKLIKEHILARY
- Play as Ken Rosenberg: MYSONISALAWYER
- Play as Lance Vance: LOOKLIKELANCE
- Play as Love Fist character (Dick): WELOVEOURDICK
- Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent): ROCKANDROLLMAN
- Play as Mercedes: FOXYLITTLETHING
- Play as Phil Cassidy: ONEARMEDBANDIT
- Play as Ricardo Diaz: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
- Play as Sonny Forelli: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
- Change Skin/Clothes: STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
- Makes Tommy fatter: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
- All cars turn black: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
- All cars turn pink: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
- All traffic lights are green: GREENLIGHT
- Commit Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
- Raise Wanted Level: AIRSHIP
- Fast boats can fly: ONSPEED
- Makes everything slower: BOOOOOORING
- Makes you smoke a cigarette: CERTAINDEATH
- Only the wheels of a car are visible: WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Pedestrians Carry Guns: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
- Pedestrians Hate You: NOBODYLIKESME
- Pedestrians Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
- Perfect Handling: GRIPISEVERYTHING
- Shows Media Level: CHASESTAT
- Speed up game clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
- Sportscars have big wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
- Spawn a Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn a Bloodring Banger 2: GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn a Caddie: BETTERTHANWALKING
- Spawn a Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn a Hotring Racer 2: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn a Rhino : PANZER
- Spawn a Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn a Romero’s Hearse: THELASTRIDE
- Spawn a Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR
- Spawn Love Fist’s Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Helicopter: AMERICAHELICOPTER
FAQ
Is GTA Vice City free on Google Play Store?
GTA Vice City is available for Rs. 420 on Google Play Store.
Is GTA 6 also set in Vice City?
Yes, GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City.
GTA Vice City is a retro game that can still be enjoyed on your PC with the help of BlueStacks emulator download. You can now play the game for almost free on your PC with the help of this android emulator.
