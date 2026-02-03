GTA Vice City Free Download for PC-Gameplay, System Requirements, and PC Cheats

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is an action-adventure game from the GTA series that was released for PlayStation 2 in the year 2002, by Rockstar Games. Play the super arcade game developed by Rockstar North and enter the decade of big hair, excess, and pastel suits- The Rocking 1980’s. The game takes you through the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal world, as Grand Theft Auto Returns. GTA Vice City can be played on your Android device easily from the Google Play Store, but if you wish to play GTA Vice City on your PC then GTA Vice City Download for PC can be done with the help of an Android Emulator BlueStacks 5.

Advertisment

GTA Vice City- Release

GTA Vice City was developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It was released in North America on 27th October, 2002 for PlayStation 2 and since its release it remained a very popular game till the launch of the next game in the GTA game series.

GTA Vice City- The Story Behind the Game

GTA Vice City game is set in the 1980’s era in the fictional city called ‘Vice City’. Vice City is a fictional digital city which is actually a huge urban sprawl ranging from the beach to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto. Vice City is one of the most alive digital cities created and this makes the game immersive and entertaining for the players. The storyline of the game GTA Vice City revolves around the ex-convict Tommy Vercetti, who after being released from the prison is sent to the sunny and dangerous digital city ‘Vice City’ by his boss Sonny Forelli.

In Vice City Tommy Vercetti is set to explore the open-world which ranges from the beach to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto, and his only aspiration is to claim what rightfully belongs to him. He is ready to do anything to achieve the mission of his life. The stunning graphics of the game make the digital Vice city come alive in the game and this makes the game immersive for the gamers.

Advertisment

However, Tommy Vercetti loses whatever he owns, as soon as he enters the Vice City and this is where the game gets its action. His boss wants his money back and almost everyone in Vice City wants him dead and this leaves Tommy Vercetti with no other option, but to fight and take over the entire Vice City himself.

GTA Vice City Gameplay

GTA Vice City game allows you to take over the role of an ex-convict who deals with a whole lot of action and adventure back in the 1980’s. The gameplay involves combining character narrative with open-world gameplay where the players can engage themselves in criminal activities like drug dealing and assassination for some underworld figures. The battle scenes in the game are quite realistic with excellent graphics for various situations like gun fire or large explosions. You can use a whole suite of weapons ranging from rifles to shotguns to slay rival gang members and also shoot and run over civilians. You have to save yourself from police pursuit and take over the entire Vice City to survive in the game.

Gameplay Tips for GTA Vice City

Places to Stay- There are various beautiful hotels available to stay when you enter Vice City but Rockstar games recommend ‘Ocean View Hotel’ which is comfortable and discreet.

Advertisment

Money- Always carry a lot of money, as there are a lot of spaces where you can spend your money in Vice City.

Weapons- Vice City is dangerous, so always carry a weapon. You have to remember that you can pack only one weapon of each type at a time.

Dressing Up- Always be prepared for a night out in the Vice City with sharp suits and smart threads. Donning a new outfit will clear two stars and that’s an added bonus.

Advertisment

Stamina- Get into training regularly to build your stamina.

Pay ‘n’ Spray- If you need repairs and a bit of an unwanted attention, then visit a Pay ‘n’ Spray near you.

Phil’s Place- If you are looking for some heavy-duty weaponry without accessing the retail customer service, then you must visit Phil Cassidy’s warehouse north of little Haiti. You need to complete his missions to gain access to some serious fire power.

Steps to Download GTA Vice City for PC

Download and Install BlueStacks 5 on your PC- Click Here

Launch BlueStacks 5 and click on ‘System Apps’ on your BlueStacks 5 home screen.

Click on the ‘Play Store’ Icon on the screen and complete the Google sign-in process to access the Google Play Store.

In the Play Store window search for GTA Vice City in the ‘Search ‘bar in the top-right corner and click to install GTA Vice City by purchasing the game for Rs. 420 from the play store – Click Here.

Once the installation is complete the GTA 5 Vice City game icon will appear on your BlueStacks 5 home screen.

Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your PC.

Advertisment

Check the Minimum System Requirements to Play GTA Vice City on Your PC with BlueStacks 5

OS- Windows 7 or Above

Windows 7 or Above Processor- Intel or AMD Processor

Intel or AMD Processor RAM- At least 4 GB

At least 4 GB HDD- 5 GBFree Disk Space

Check the Recommended System Requirements to Play GTA Vice City on PC

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Storage: 45 GB available space

45 GB available space DirectX: Version 12

Advertisment

GTA Vice City PC Cheats

All heavy weapons: NUTTERTOOLS

All light weapons: THUGSTOOLS

Decrease Wanted Level: LEAVEMEALONE

Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Girls Carry Guns: CHICKSWITHGUNS

Full Health: ASPIRINE

Blow up nearby cars: BIGBANG

Cars can fly: COMEFLYWITHME

Cars can drive over water: SEAWAYS

Aggressive Drivers: MIAMITRAFFIC

All medium weapons: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Stormy Weather: CATSANDDOGS

Sunny: ALOVELYDAY

Dense Clouds: ABITDRIEG

Light Clouds/clear: APLEASANTDAY

Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING

Play as Hilary King: ILOOKLIKEHILARY

Play as Ken Rosenberg: MYSONISALAWYER

Play as Lance Vance: LOOKLIKELANCE

Play as Love Fist character (Dick): WELOVEOURDICK

Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent): ROCKANDROLLMAN

Play as Mercedes: FOXYLITTLETHING

Play as Phil Cassidy: ONEARMEDBANDIT

Play as Ricardo Diaz: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

Play as Sonny Forelli: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

Change Skin/Clothes: STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Makes Tommy fatter: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

All cars turn black: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

All cars turn pink: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

All traffic lights are green: GREENLIGHT

Commit Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

Raise Wanted Level: AIRSHIP

Fast boats can fly: ONSPEED

Makes everything slower: BOOOOOORING

Makes you smoke a cigarette: CERTAINDEATH

Only the wheels of a car are visible: WHEELSAREALLINEED

Pedestrians Carry Guns: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

Pedestrians Hate You: NOBODYLIKESME

Pedestrians Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

Perfect Handling: GRIPISEVERYTHING

Shows Media Level: CHASESTAT

Speed up game clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

Sportscars have big wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

Spawn a Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE

Spawn a Bloodring Banger 2: GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn a Caddie: BETTERTHANWALKING

Spawn a Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn a Hotring Racer 2: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn a Rhino : PANZER

Spawn a Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST

Spawn a Romero’s Hearse: THELASTRIDE

Spawn a Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR

Spawn Love Fist’s Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Helicopter: AMERICAHELICOPTER

FAQ

Is GTA Vice City free on Google Play Store?

GTA Vice City is available for Rs. 420 on Google Play Store.

Is GTA 6 also set in Vice City?

Yes, GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City.

GTA Vice City is a retro game that can still be enjoyed on your PC with the help of BlueStacks emulator download. You can now play the game for almost free on your PC with the help of this android emulator.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Release Timelines Could Shift RDR2 Next Gen Update Release to 2027

GTA 6 First Legit Leak Happened in 2016-It's 2026 Now, and We still Don’t Have Trailer 3

God of War 1 ISO Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android

God of War 3 Iso Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android