GTA Online Halloween 2025: Unlock a Free Krieger and Conquer Spooky Los Santos

It's finally here. The GTA Online Halloween 2025 event has kicked off, running from Oct 23 to 29, and boy are we in for a treat. Players are getting a sweet freebie in the shape of a Benefactor Krieger supercar, triple rewards thrown into the mix, and the chance to experience some genuinely nostalgic horror modes for themselves. And let's not forget about the citywide spooky encounters that are keeping the streets of Los Santos on high alert.

GTA Online gets haunted with high-speed thrills

Los Santos has gone as dark as it gets, fast. The GTA Online Halloween event is well & truly live, and it brings with it a whole load of spooky fun, including UFO sightings, some pretty creepy ghosts, and that slick free Benefactor Krieger supercar. Trust us when we say you really don't want to miss this one. This week's update is like a high-octane horror movie straight out of a cinema blockbuster; players are racing through the dark, foggy streets trying to fend off some seriously phantom cars.

Rockstar keeps the GTA Online community on their toes yet again, taking the 10-year-old sandbox and turning it into a chaotic haunted festival, with speed, rewards, and a whole load of mayhem thrown into the mix.

Free Benefactor Krieger in GTA Online this week

Rockstar Games has set the ball rolling on the Halloween event in GTA Online, and the main draw of this new content is a free Benefactor Krieger supercar that you can get your hands on. You'll be able to pick it up at Legendary Motorsport for the duration of the event, which runs out on October 29. And let's be honest, a free car that usually costs you over two million bucks is a pretty sweet deal.

Normally you'd have to shell out a pretty penny to get your hands on the Benefactor Krieger; its listed price is over two million dollars, and it's one of the top supercars in GTA Online. In order to grab this exclusive car, though, all you have to do is fire up the game, head on over to Legendary Motorsport, and add it to your in-game garage before the event is out, and it'll be all yours.

Back from the Dead: The Halloween 2025 Event

Halloween is back in GTA Online, and this time around we're not just talking about some spooky decorations and jump scares. We're talking the full works: spine-chilling game modes, supernatural mayhem, and all the thrills and spills that you'd expect from this time of year. Fan-favorite horror modes like Judgement Day, Slasher, and Condemned are back and better than ever; think survival horror meets the usual GTA Online chaos.

And of course no Halloween event would be complete without some pumpkin-themed fun. There's a whole bunch of pumpkins hidden around Los Santos for you to find, and if you manage to collect all 200 of them, you'll be rewarded with some cold hard cash, some extra rep points to boost your GTA Online cred, and the exclusive Halloween mask to boot. It's a tradition that seems to be sticking, and we're not complaining. The more of these themed events Rockstar Games throws at us, the better!

Triple rewards and Halloween bonuses

This week in GTA Online you can earn:

3X GTA$ and RP on Judgement Day adversary mode

2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween Bunker Series missions

2X GTA$ and RP on Business Battles (Halloween Edition)

Just log in to GTA Online, and you’ll also receive the Orange Vintage Skull Mask and Pumpkin Hoodie, two items not available anywhere else in the game.

Los Santos is haunted for Halloween

Los Santos has never felt spookier. The city is foggy, UFOs are hovering above Blaine County, and ghost cars are chasing drivers through the night.

The ghost car event, inspired by Stephen King’s Christine, is back with new spawn points and improved visuals. With lightning flashes and creepy sound effects, Halloween in GTA Online feels like a movie.

Important information

• Event goes down: Oct 23rd - 29th 2025 - Mark your calendars.

• Krieger's on the house: get that car courtesy of Benefactor, and to get it, you can just head on over to Legendary Motorsport.

• Platforms we'll be on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and, you guessed it,your PC too

• The Main Attraction: GTA Online's Halloween 2025 Event

Why GTA Online remains a huge hit 10 years in

GTA Online's had 10 years under its belt now, but that hasn't stopped its player count from staying amongst the highest in the entire multiplayer gaming world. Give credit to Rockstar for doing their part; they keep the good times rolling with regular updates, seasonal fun, and a whole lot of challenges, plus little treats like that Krieger car. Events like this Halloween bash keep reminding us why we still love coming back to GTA Online all these years later, and just as important, leave us all pretty stoked for what's coming next: that sequel to GTA VI.



