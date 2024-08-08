GTA Online Weekly Update August 8 to 14, 2024- Capture the Most Wanted

GTA Online weekly updates are the best way to earn some extra GTA$ and RP in the game. The new GTA Online Weekly Update will start from the 8th of August 2024 and it will be available for the entire week i.e. till August 14th 2024. GTA Online Update for the last week brought with it the release of the Benefactor, the Vorschlaghammer for all the players and along with that the players were rewarded with a free Pizza this t-shirt. The new GTA Online Update for the week August 1 to August 14, 2024, will offer various ways to the players to increase profits for their Bail Enforcement Business. The players will be rewarded GTA$ bonuses for capturing ‘The Most Wanted’ and ‘Standard Bounty Targets’.
GTA Online Weekly Update August 8th to August 14th, 2024
GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Rewards
Secure three Most wanted Bounty Targets to get GTA$100,000
Secure five Standard Bounty Targets to receive GTA$100,000
GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Challenge
The players need to secure a total of eight bounty targets to earn GTA$100,000 as reward.
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
· Wildlife Photography
· Overtime Rumble
Get 2X GTA$
Bail Enforcement Office Staff Income
Get Discounts (30% Off)
· Albany Brigham
· Annis S80RR
· Bravado Youga Classic 4x4
· Buckingham Alpha-Z1
· Declasse Granger 3600LX
· Karin Futo GTX
· Ocelot XA-21
· Übermacht Rebla GTS
· Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser
Gun Van Primary Discounts for the GTA Online Weekly Update
· 40% OFF: Advanced Rifle
· 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Military Rifle
SALVAGE YARD ROBBERIES
· The Gangbanger Robbery: Pegassi Ignus (Top Tier)
· The Duggan Robbery: Albany V-STR (Standard Tier)
· The Podium Robbery: Karin Previon (Low Tier)
FREE VEHICLES
· The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Declasse Drift Yosemite – Watch on YouTube.
· LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Vapid Dominator GTX – Watch on YouTube - Win in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row.
TEST RIDES
· Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Annis Savestra, BF Bifta, Declasse Lifeguard, Vulcar Nebula Turbo & Western Cliffhanger
· Luxury Autos: Annis Euros X32 & Declasse Yosemite 1500
· Test Track: Annis S80RR, Dewbauchee Massacro & Ocelot XA-21
· Premium Test Ride (HSW): Declasse Vigero ZX
PREMIUM RACE and TRIALS
- Premium Race: Crossing Paths- Watch on YouTube
- Time Trial: Lake Vinewood Estate – Watch on YouTube
- HSW Time Trial: North Chumash to Palomino Highlands – Watch on YouTube
GTA Online Weekly Update for the week 8th August to 14th August, 2024 comes with awesome rewards like Double GTA$ and RP. The players can access the new GTA Online Update and get the rewards they want.
