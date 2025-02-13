GTA Online Weekly Update February 13 to 19, 2025- Unlock Valentine’s Day Rewards

GTA Online Weekly Update for the week February 13 to February 19 has been launched. The update celebrates Valentine’s Day and brings some exclusive and romantic Valentine’s Day rewards to the game. The rewards include 3X GTA$ and RP on the returning Till Death Do Us Part mode and free Blêuter'd Champagne at select bars. You can also earn Double Rewards on Taxi Work and Casino Story Missions. Also, if you complete the Duggan Robbery successfully, then can claim the Albany Roosevelt Valor.
GTA Online Weekly Update- Unlock Valentine’s Day Rewards
- Log in to receive the Heartbreaker Robe, Heartbreaker Bustier (Female), and Heartbreaker Boxer Shorts (Male)
- Play Till Death Do Us Part to receive the Heartbreak Pendant
- Become an Associate or Bodyguard to receive the Valentine's Blazer
- Enjoy free Blêuter'd Champagne at all eligible bars
- Get 50% off all Valentine's Clothing
- Complete a Drift Race in the Annis ZR350 (Drift) to receive the Drift Junk limited-time livery
GTA Online New Update Weekly Challenge
- Win two Adversary Modes to receive the Pink Heart Shades and GTA$100,000.
Returning Modes
- Till Death Do Us Part
- Hotring Races
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Till Death Do Us Part
- Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Casino Story Missions
- Casino Work Missions
- Hotring Races
2X GTA$
- Taxi Work
Get Discounts (50% Off)
- Valentine's Clothing
- Progen Emerus
- Pegassi Torero XO
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Casino Master Penthouse including Upgrades and Modifications
- Bravado Dorado
- Buckingham Shamal
- Declasse Impaler SZ
- Dinka Sugoi
- Enus Paragon R
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- Free: Armor Free
- 50% OFF: Heavy Rifle
- Free for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Precision Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Brute Force File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The McTony Robbery: Obey 10F (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Obey Omnis (Standard Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Albany Roosevelt Valor with limited-time Las Venturas vanity plate (Standard Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: BF Club
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 - Win in the LS Car Meet for three days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor Schafter LWB, BF Raptor, Dinka Thrust, Dinka Jester & Ocelot Lynx
- Luxury Autos: Albany Roosevelt & Classique Broadway in the Los Santos Lovers limited-time livery
- Test Track: Canis Kalahari, Enus Paragon R & Vulcar Warrener
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Crossing Paths
- Time Trial: Stab City
- HSW Time Trial: Del Perro Beach to Murietta Heights
