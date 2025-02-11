PlayStation Store Sale 2025-Gift PS5 Games like GTA 5 and EA Sports FC 25 on Valentine’s Day

PlayStation Games have a charm of their own, and every game on the platform whether it’s a PlayStation exclusive or not, caters to a unique set of audience. PlayStation consoles allow the players to play every game released for the platform with higher visuals and graphics and some technically sound optimizations. This is also one of the reasons why PlayStation Store games can be an excellent gift for your Valentine, if he is a passionate gamer. PS Store sale catalogue has games like GTA 5, EA Sports FC 25, Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty Black Ops 6, and all these games can now be brought at less than 50% of their original price, but the offer is available for a limited time on the store. Most of these offers are ending on 13th of February 2025, 5:29 am IST, and now is the time for you to purchase them for your Valentine. Here are all the deals available on some exclusive games in the PlayStation Store Sale:

EA Sports FC 25 (PS4 and PS5)

You can now get the popular game by EA Sports at a 60% discount with the PS Store Sale. FC 25 lets you team up with 5v5 rush, a new way to play with the friends in the Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush you can create your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item.

Get EA Sports FC™ 25 Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 1999 (60% Off)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS5)

The story of GTA 5 revolves around 3 main protagonists Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa, a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. These three criminals find themselves entangled with some of the frightening and most deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. In order to survive in the ruthless these three should pull off a series of heists and the deal is that they can trust no one- least of all each other.

Get GTA 5 for PS5 for Rs. 1399 (50% Off)

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 and PS5)

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller which is set in the early 90’s, and the game features a period of transition and upheaval in the world of politics. The game is backed by a compelling narrative, and comes with two gameplay options, campaign and multiplayer.

Get Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle for PS4 and PS5 Rs. 3919 (30% Off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

One of the latest entries in the action-adventure genre by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a lot to offer the fans with respect to its excellent visuals and graphics coupled with a compelling storyline. America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

Get Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for Rs. 1320 (67% Off)

WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Digital Edition (PS4 and PS5)

WrestleMania is the biggest event in sports entertainment, where Superstars become WWE Legends. Experience a gripping retelling of WrestleMania’s greatest moments in 2K Showcase of the Immortals, where you can relive a collection of some of the most unforgettable, career-defining matches.

Get WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Digital Edition for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 1249 (75% Off)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5)

The game Hogwarts Legacy lets you dive into Harry Potter’s magical world, where you can experience all the aspects of the popular fictional world. It is an open world game, which takes you to the Hogwarts of 1800s. You play the character of a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You need to make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.

Get Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 for Rs. 1319 (70% Off)

Astro Bot (PS5)

Astrobot received the Game of the Year Award at the Game Awards Show 2024, and the game definitely has mass appeal. When the PS5 mothership is attacked by ASTRO’s long-standing galactic nemesis, scrambling its wires and scattering the crew throughout space, only ASTRO can make things right. Setting off on his biggest mission yet, he needs your help to rescue the stranded crew and rebuild the mothership.

Get Astro bot for PS5 for Rs. 3399 (15% Off)

God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4, PS5)

God of War Ragnarok was released by Sony PlayStation in the year 2022 and is available on both PS4 and PS5. The game revolves around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to move towards the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players in the game God of War Ragnarok get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms which are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

Get God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 3135 (44% Off).

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (PS4)

Get Call of Duty Modern Warfare for PS4 for Rs. 1649 (67% Off).

It takes Two (PS4, PS5)

Get It Takes Two for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 624 (75% Off).

PlayStation Store Sale for February 2025 will be over on 13th February 2025. You can access the PlayStation Store and gift your gamer Valentine the gift they deserve.

