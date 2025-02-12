Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Day Emote Royale Event Launched-Unlock Cozy Love Emotes

Free Fire MAX events are really innovative, and most of these events are theme-based. These theme-based Luck Royale events bring theme-based in-game rewards for the players to the platform, and this keeps the gameplay creative and interesting. The most recent event in Free Fire MAX is the Valentine’ Day, Emote Royale Event. The event brings the spirit of Valentine’s Day to the platform with an opportunity for the players to win some exclusive love emotes like a Couch for Two and Love me, love me not emotes.

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Day 2025 Emote Royale Event- Launch

The event was launched on the 11th of February 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 15 days. It is a luck royale event, so the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Day Emote Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Emote Royale Event.

Here, choose between either of the two spin options. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

After you have made a spin, you will get a random item from the prize pool.

The event guarantees a Grand Prize within 50 spins or less.

No repeated Grand Prize will be offered in the event.

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Day 2025 Emote Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Couch for Two Emote

Love Me, Love Me Not Emote

I Heart You Emote

Dab Emote

Other Prize

Backpack- Golden Rose

Cupid’s Arrow

Loot Box- What Love

Skyboard- Season of Love

Be my Valentine

Pink Roses

Romantic Love

Pet Skin: Waggor in Love

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Day event 2025, will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day and battle in style with the new love emotes.

