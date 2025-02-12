GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected Soon, as Take-Two Increases its Marketing Budget for FY 2026

GTA 6 release window has been re-affirmed by Take-Two Interactive for the fall of 2025. The game is set to release on PS5 and Xbox X/S Series consoles, and as gathered from various leaks and speculations the game will be absolutely mind-blowing and immersive. According to GTA 6 Countdown on X, Take-Two’s marketing budget shows a huge increment in the financial year 2026, which starts in April 2025. As reported by various sources, Take-Two's marketing budget is set to increase by $41.1 million in FY26, from $32.4 million in FY25 to $74.5 million in FY 2026. This can be concluded as an extensive spend on marketing efforts from April 2025, and the fans obviously believe that GTA 6 trailer 2 would be launched soon as a part of the GTA 6 marketing plan.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by GTA 6 Countdown:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 could actually be revealed soon, as Take-Two’s marketing budget reveals a significant increase in FY26, which starts on April 1, 2025. pic.twitter.com/IFfn8eWtpp — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 11, 2025

GTA 6 Trailer 2- What to Expect?

Rockstar Games has been completely silent on GTA 6, since the release of the first official trailer of the game, which came out in December 2023. More than one full year of silence on GTA 6 from Rockstar Games’ side has aggravated the fans to a large extent. However, some relief has come in the form of release re-confirmation statement made by the Take-Two boss, Strauss Zelnick, after their February 2025 financial earnings call. GTA 6 trailer 2 would be ready by now, as a French journalist had once revealed, and Take-Two’s increased marketing budget gives enough proof that we might get the trailer 2 for GTA 6 very soon. However, the details that need some answers are what to expect from GTA 6 trailer 2?

GTA 6 trailer 1 confirmed that GTA 6 is taking us back to the contemporary Vice City with two protagonists, and the first female protagonists of the GTA Series games has already been introduced as Lucia in the first trailer. The fans are expecting that GTA 6 trailer 2 would be released with more focus on Jason and his role in the game. Jason has been rumored to have some extraordinary abilities, and this could be an important part of the gameplay. Some of the rumors had earlier also revealed that GTA 6 trailer 2 could include a San Andreas map, but these are just rumors and we should keep ourselves confined to Vice City for now. A PlayStation and Rockstar partnership is also one of the rumors related to GTA 6 marketing strategy.

Apart from all this we can expect some more details on GTA 6 map in the new trailer, and the trailer should focus on revealing the vast extent of the map. Gameplay reveal should also be a part of the trailer 2, where the fans should be able to grasp a clear idea of cooperative missions and heists in the game. Graphics and visuals and some new gameplay mechanics which have been tailored to contemporary technology are also expected to be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2. Some details on vehicle customization, enhanced movement mechanics like crouching and crawling are also expected from the second trailer of the game. Also, a couple driven story or story driven choices that would affect the gameplay are also expected to be revealed in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

GTA 6 fans are really waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2, as it would definitely reveal some more interesting details about the highly anticipated game. There is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games on this front, and all these leaks are based on the analysis made by the fans on various social media channels.

