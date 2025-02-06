Subscribe

Gaming News

GTA Online Weekly Update February 6 to 12, 2025 Launch-Drift Tune 3 New Vehicles

The new GTA Online update gives you an opportunity to Drift Tune 3 new vehicles- the Karin Futo, Dinka Jester Classic, and RUNE Cheburek. Also, racing in racing in three events gets you GTA$100,000 for the Weekly Challenge.

Neha Joshi
New Update
A new GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched, and the event will run from February 6, 2025, through February 12, 2025. The new GTA Online Update features Drift Races in Paleto Bay, Rancho, and the Galileo Observatory that pay 2X GTA$ and RP (4X for GTA+ Members) until February 12, 2025. The update also gives you an opportunity to Drift Tune 3 new vehicles- the Karin Futo, Dinka Jester Classic, and RUNE Cheburek. Also, racing in racing in three events nets you GTA$100,000 for the Weekly Challenge. You can check out the Updated Community Series which offers Triple Rewards, Lunar New Year fun, and Double Rewards on LS Tags, Running Back, and Exotic Exports.

Main Features of the New GTA Online Update:

  • Drift Tuning Upgrade available for the Dinka Jester Classic (Sports), Karin Futo (Sports), and RUNE Cheburek (Sports Classic)
  • Three new Drift Races: Go with the Flow, Gang’s All Here, Buckle Down

Get Lunar new Year Rewards and Bonuses (February 6, 2025 to February 12, 2025)

  • 2X GTA$ & RP on Lunar New Year Stunt Races
  • Log in to receive the Black Snake Yogarishima Outfit, Red Serpent Leather Jacket, Snake Soul Pendant, Snake King Pendant, Red Snake Soul Cap and Gray Snake King Cap
  • Play any Lunar New Year Stunt Race to receive the Lunar New Year limited-time livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF
  • Collect all 36 Yuanbao to receive the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit

Returning Modes in the GTA Online Update

  • Running Back
Weekly Challenge

  • Participate in three Drift Races to receive GTA$100,000

Get 3X GTA$ and RP

  • New Community Series

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • Drift Races (4X for GTA+ Members)
  • LS Tags
  • Exotic Exports
  • Running Back
Get Discounts (50% Off)

  • Enus Cognoscenti
  • JoBuilt Mammatus

Get Discounts (30% Off)

  • Eclipse Blvd Garage Property
  • Übermacht Cypher
  • RUNE Cheburek
  • Fathom FR36
  • Karin Futo GTX
  • Dinka Jester RR
  • Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 30% OFF: Compact EMP Launcher
  • 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Combat Shotgun
  • Free for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File

  • The Project Breakaway File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Duggan Robbery: Pfister Neon (Top Tier)
  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Enus Paragon R (Top Tier)
  • The Podium Robbery: Lampadati Corsita (Top Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Lampadati Komoda
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Progen Itali GTB - Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor Vorschlaghammer, Fathom FR36, Karin Futo GTX, RUNE Cheburek & Übermacht Cypher
  •  Luxury Autos: Bollokan Envisage & Canis Terminus
  • Test Track: Annis Savestra, Übermacht SC1 & Vapid FMJ
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Brioso R/A

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Cutting Corners
  • Time Trial: Galileo Park
  • HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach

