Free Fire MAX Style Ring Event-Battle in Style with Exclusive Style Bundles

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooters game, where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. Free Fire MAX launches regular gameplay updates in the form of content updates and innovative events on the platform. Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab was a huge success because of the innovative events and exclusive rewards it brought to the platform, but the collab is now about to end on the 9th of February 2025. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Luck Royale event for the Indian server ‘Style Ring’ Event. You need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and earn exclusive themed bundles like the O85 Style Bundle (Male) and Groupie Style Bundle (Female).

Free Fire MAX Style Ring Event- Launch

Free Fire MAX Style Ring Event was launched on the 6th of February 2025 and will stay on the server for the next 10 days.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Style Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Style Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins with the help of your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire Max Style Ring Event Rewards

O85 Style Bundle (Male)

Groupie Style Bundle (Female)

Salt Dread Style (Head)

Jacket 33 Style (Top)

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Style Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

Free Fire MAX Style Ring Event offers exchange rewards also. You can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens earned by spinning in exchange for various exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the exchange rewards against the Universal Ring Tokens earned by you:

O85 Style Bundle (Male)- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Groupie Style Bundle (Female) – 100 Universal Ring Tokens

Jacket 33 Style (Top)- 60 Universal Ring Tokens

Salt Dread Style (Head)- 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Skyboard- Mush Machine- 20 Universal Ring Tokens

Final Card Avatar- 20 Universal Ring Tokens

Fungi Banner- 20 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card- 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match)- 15 Universal Ring Tokens

Free Fire MAX events are always innovative and they make the gameplay exciting for the players. Free Fire MAX Style Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time, and the players can spin in the event to grab some stylish items in the game.

