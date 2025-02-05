GTA Vice City Pre-Release Build Leaks on GTA Forums- Fans Share New Details and Changes

A pre-release version of GTA Vice City has leaked online, and it has been reported to be shared online by Rockstar Games enthusiast, Vadim M., a user on GTA Forums. The fans who have downloaded the GTA Vice City pre-release version have shared some interesting details and changes. According to Vadim, who was the first user to share the download link for the GTA Vice City Pre-Release Build, the build is for the PS2 dated 2nd October 2002, just under a month from release. Though the build is dated so close to the release, still the fans have found some interesting changes and some very interesting differences that would be enough to surprise the hardcore Rockstar Games fans.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City also belongs to the category of the successful open world GTA games created by Rockstar Games, and though released almost 20 years back, the game has still not lost its sheen. GTA Vice City has gained more popularity as a setting for the popular GTA Series games in the recent times, as GTA 6 the most highly anticipated game is again confirmed to be set in the modern-day Vice City. So, whatever information the fans get on Vice City, it always becomes a medium for excitement and discussion on the web.

This new GTA Vice City Pre-Build leak has added another level of excitement and the fans have revealed some surprising details about the game. The leak was shared on Twitter by Vadim M. and it first appeared in GTA Forums. The Pre-Release version or build of GTA Vice City is quite different from the game that was finally released. Various car and character models are different, and also select music tracks differ from the ones we had in the released game. Though there is no confirmation of any sort on this front, but the leaks reveal that this build was made for GameSpot just a month before the release of the game.

Differences Spotted by the Fans Between the Two Versions

The original link to the game was posted on GTA Forums by a user ‘IAmNotToniCipriani’, and some of the fans revealed their findings after emulating the game on PC. Apart from some subtle differences like the textures being crisper, there are a lot of noticeable differences in the leaked build. Some of the differences are given here:

Aunt Poulet’s clothes are yellow, instead of Purple.

The RC Goblin was originally green.

SWAT uniforms showcase a more vibrant blue color.

Top Fun logo was originally a much clearer Top Gun riff.

Reloading the shotgun and M4 only took one millisecond (likely a bug).

Print Work Asset missions had different icons.

Sandking had Rockstar logos on the sides and top.

Gran Burrito vehicles are not just red, but they come in multiple colors.

A Debug Menu for developers.

The leaked version has more cars and wheels.

Rockstar has an interesting history of leaks, and this can be owed to the popularity of the games that are created by the company. GTA 6 is another game in the making that goes through at least one leak per day and faces innumerable discussions on the web. This new GTA Vice City Pre-Release build leak has also something interesting to offer to the fans, and obviously something new to explore and play.

