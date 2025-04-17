Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for April 17 to 23, 2025-Get 3X GTA$

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update

GTA Online Weekly Update

A new weekly update has been launched for GTA Online and the update will run from April 17 to 23, 2025. The update gets you log in rewards in the form of Gold Pendant, Green 420 Festival Outfit, and Yeti Earth Day Hoodie. You also need to complete a Biker Sell Mission to receive the Güffy Drug Rug Hoodie. Also, the new GTA Online Update gets you a new gameplay Hunting Pack which offers you 2X GTA$ and RP. You can also get 3X GTA$ in Weed Sell Missions, with 2X Weed Farm and Organic Produce Production Speed.

GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Challenge

  • Win two rounds of Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) to receive the Black High Brass Tee and GTA$100,000

Get 3X GTA$

  • Weed Sell Missions (includes Biker Business Weed Farms and Organic Produce Nightclub Goods)

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) [4X for GTA+ Members]

Get 2X GTA$

  • Street Dealer Sales

Get Discounts 50% Off

  • Weed Farm Businesses including Upgrades

Get Discounts 30% Off

  • Biker Clubhouses including Upgrades and Modifications
  • Annis RE-7B
  • Annis S80RR
  • Declasse Draugur
  • Lampadati Tigon
  • Nagasaki Shinobi
  • Nagasaki Shotaro
  • Pegassi Ignus
  • Übermacht Rhinehart

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 40% OFF: Tactical SMG
  • 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Battle Rifle
  • FREE for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle

FIB Priority File

  • The Fine Art File

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Western Rampant Rocket
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Pegassi Osiris
  • Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row
  • Test Rides
  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor XLS, Declasse Vamos, Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio, Lampadati Viseris & Western Cliffhanger
  • Luxury Autos: Invetero Coquette D1 & Pegassi Torero XO
  • Test Track: Dinka Enduro, Shitzu Hakuchou & Western Zombie Bobber
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Senora Freeway
  • Time Trial: Observatory
  • HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta

