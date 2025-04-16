Xbox Game Pass Gets You GTA 5 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 for Free

Xbox Game Pass players got the best news of the season with the return of Grand Theft Auto 5 to the game pass. GTA 5 is a popular action-adventure game published by Rockstar Games and the game takes you on an open world adventure in the virtual city of Los Santos. Along with the return of GTA 5 some other popular games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month and in May 2025, and some of them are Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Crime Scene Cleaner, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April and May 2025

GTA 5- Available Now

The story of GTA 5 revolves around 3 main protagonists Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa, a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. These three criminals find themselves entangled with some of the frightening and most deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. In order to survive in the ruthless these three should pull off a series of heists and the deal is that they can trust no one- least of all each other. GTA 5 is an intense action game with a storyline weaved around crime, robbery and reckless car driving.

Play GTA 5 and GTA Online with Xbox Game Pass on console, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) , or the newly enhanced version on PC with Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

Neon White (Console)- Coming on April 16, 2025

Neon White is a fast paced first-person-action game where you have to exterminate demons in heaven. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven.

The game is available with Game Pass (Standard).

Sponge Bob Square Pants: The Patrick Star Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)- Coming on April 16, 2025

You get Bikni Bottom as your open world playground. The game gives you a chance to put your silliest ideas into action, and enjoy the physics-based chaos.

Available with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard.

Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S)- Coming on April 17, 2025

Once you get tangled with the mob, there’s no going back. At least the salary is good and all you have to do is clean up after their dirty work. So clean crime scenes, earn as much money as you can, and remember that your daughter’s fate lies in your hands.

Available with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass.

Tempopo (Cloud, Console, and PC)- Coming on April 17, 2025

This game will be available on Day one. When Hana’s Garden of musical flowers are scattered across the sky, she asks the Tempopo for help returning them. Chaotic and uncoordinated by nature, the Tempopo needs Hana’s conducting skills to keep on beat and solve each island’s puzzle. Populate your melodic garden with rescued flowers to enjoy musical performances

Available with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

The game involves unique real time mechanics, which make the battles more immersive than ever. You get a chance to Explore a fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque France in which you battle devastating enemies.

Available with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Towerborne (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)- Coming on April 29, 2025

The Belfry stands as a beacon of hope and safety amongst the ruins of humanity and the City of Numbers, with monsters lurking right outside the tower’s walls. You are an Ace, born anew from the spirit realm with the skills, grit, and determination to protect the people of the Belfry. With spirit companions fighting by your side, you are destined for battle.

Available with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass.

Far Cry 4 (PC, Console, and Cloud)- Coming on April 29, 2025

You get to play as Ajay Ghale, where you travel to Kyrat to fulfil a promise and dive into in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min. Explore and navigate this vast open world, where there is danger and unpredictability around every corner.

Available with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard.

Anno 1800 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)- Coming on May 1

Welcome to the dawn of the Industrial Age in this city-building real-time strategy game. Experience one of the most exciting and fast-changing periods of all time as you discover new technologies, regions, and societies, implement your own strategy, and build a new world to your design.

Available on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)- Coming on May 1, 2025

Call of Modern warfare 2 drops the players into an unprecedented global conflict. You get to experience a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive multiplayer combat, and an evolved Special Ops game mode featuring tactical co-op gameplay.

Available with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)- Coming on May 6, 2025

Dredge is a single-player fishing adventure where you get to sell your catch, upgrade your boat, and dredge the depths for long-buried secrets. You also explore a mysterious archipelago and discover why some things are best left forgotten.

DLC Updates- Forza Horizon 5: Horizon Realms (Coming on April 25, 2025)

The new Stadium Track premiers in Horizon Realms, along with a collection of 11 previous Evolving World locations.

Xbox Game Pass has introduced some amazing games for the members for April and May 2025. The players can now play all these games with their Xbox Game Pass and can also have a look at the Xbox Games Showcase.

