PS5 or PS5 Pro-Which Console Would You Play GTA 6 on?

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game and the window for the release of the game has been re-confirmed by Take-Two Interactive for the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. There has been a lot of heated discussion on the web on the performance of this technically challenging game on different consoles, which mainly includes, PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S. Another discussion which is hot on subreddit right now is whether you would purchase a new console for playing GTA 6, if you are a PC gamer.

A user has posted on GTA 6 subreddit “HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE BUYING A CONSOLE JUST BECAUSE OF GTA 6?” Some of the fans have replied to the post with comments like “Got a PS5 Pro mainly for GTA 6 release” and “Yep. I hate console gaming. But i’m getting a PS5 because otherwise my GTA 6 experience would be watching YouTube videos.” In fact, some of the fans even plan on purchasing a PS6 for playing GTA 6.

GTA 6 and Consoles- An Analysis

As of now, GTA 6 release has been officially announced for consoles only, and the fans are expecting a PC release of the game after a year of its console release. No one would like to wait to play the game after such a long gap, as it is the most anticipated game for 2025. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick has earlier stated in an interaction that GTA 6 release will help boost console sales, and at the same time he also teased the PC release of GTA 6, which will naturally come later. So, the only dilemma a GTA 6 fan faces today is whether to purchase a PS5 or a PS5 Pro or an Xbox Series X/S console to play GTA 6 smoothly. PS5 Pro is an excellent console, but its way too expensive, PS5 is good but doesn’t have features like PSSR technology or improved Ray Tracing, and Xbox Series X/S falls within the budget, but according to the technical experts it would not be able to deliver a very smooth performance for a technically challenging game like GTA 6.

PS5 Vs PS5 Pro- Which Would Play GTA 6 Better?

The experts at Digital Foundry had tested the performance of the first GTA 6 trailer on various consoles, and they had revealed that GTA 6 will have a compromised performance on PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S consoles. A standard PS5 is available for Rs. 44990 on Amazon and offers features like gameplay of up to 4k/120 fps, stunning controller that supports haptic feedback, and a stunning, fast UI. The only drawback of a Standard PS5 is that it has a low storage capacity that fills up quickly.

On the other hand, the PS5 Pro console features PSSR technology, 120 Hz displays, improved Ray Tracing, and undoubtedly a huge storage. The downside of the PS5 Pro being that it comes with a heavy price tag of $799 and has no Optical drive included. If you add the price of the missing Optical Drive to the price of PS5 Pro console that you would end up paying almost $899 for the complete product. Also, because of its compatibility with Wi-Fi 7, PS5 Pro is still not available in India.

Another drawback of the PS5 Pro console is that the enhancements offered by the console are available for a select category of games that fall under ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced Games’.

So, the real big deal with PS5 Pro as compared to PS5 is the improved GPU, which has 67% more compute units than PS5. PS5 Pro GPU has a 28% faster memory which allows it to render games and action 45% faster overall. Apart from features like Improved Ray Tracing, another fantastic feature of the PS5 Pro is the PSSR technology, which is also known as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. This technology allows PS5 Pro’s hardware to fill in the gaps in images, which ultimately allows greater details and quality without limiting the frame rates.

GTA 6 at 60 fps- Whether PS5 Pro can deliver that kind of performance

Right now, there is no confirmation, whether PS5 Pro will play GTA 6 at 60 fps or not, as Sony has already stated that it was for a few games in the PS5 Pro Enhanced category.

PS5 Pro does not offer a balanced performance when it comes to CPU and GPU working at the same level. For gamers who prefer graphics over performance PS5 Pro is a great option, but if you want to purchase a console for playing GTA 6, then PS5 could be a better option at a better price.

