PS5 Console Prices Slashed in India by Sony-Play GTA 6 On Your New Console

Since the last few days, news on Sony hiking the prices for PS5 consoles for select regions due to changing economic conditions has been worrying the GTA 6 fans. There was also some information on Sony planning to increase the prices of its consoles and PS Plus membership for more regions in the coming months. A hike in PS5 price would financially impact GTA 6 fans who have been planning to purchase the console for playing the highly anticipated game. However, Sony has showered relief on GTA 6 fans in India by announcing a Summer Sale on PS5 consoles and this summer sale will run from April 15 till May 14, 2025.

PS5 Summer Sale in India

PS5 Summer Sale in India has brought down the price of the PS5 Slim console by Rs. 5000, and the console is now available on Amazon for Rs. 49,990 (9% Off). The deal is available on almost all the outlets, with the major ones being, Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales.

GTA 6 and PS5

GTA 6 release window has been re-confirmed by Take-Two Interactive for the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles. Now, the PS5 Pro console that was launched in the year 2024, is reportedly not coming to India and other countries where 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been allowed. This really disappointed the GTA 6 fans who were really looking forward to playing the game on their new PS5 Pro console. However, most of the technical experts like the experts from Digital Foundry have revealed that GTA 6 will have a good performance on PS5 consoles also, and even a console like PS5 Pro would not be able to run a technically challenging game like GTA 6 at 60 fps.

So, this PS5 Summer Sale is an excellent opportunity for GTA 6 fans who usually play games on their PC, but now have the need of moving on to console gaming because of GTA 6 initially releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles only.

GTA 6- All We Know

GTA 6 is another upcoming open world action-adventure game from the popular GTA Series that is set to launch in the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S consoles. The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, and it promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. The game has two main protagonists Jason and Lucia, which makes GTA 6 the first game in the GTA Series to feature a female protagonist. The game revolves around an intense action-driven compelling love story set against a backdrop of crime, drugs, robbery, and reckless car driving. The game received its first trailer in December 2023 and since then nothing has been officially revealed on the game by Rockstar Games.

PS5 Summer Sale in India is an excellent opportunity for GTA 6 fans in India to grab the console at reduced prices. Market uncertainty has driven the prices of PS5 consoles and PS Plus membership to an all time high in regions like Europe. GTA 6 can be played at an optimum performance on PS5 consoles, and this makes the PS5 summer deal a must get deal for the fans.

