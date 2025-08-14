GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for August 14 to August 20, 2025-Free Car

A new GTA Online Update has been launched for the week August 14 to August 20, 2025, and the update brings Drift Week hits with the Declasse Drift Walton L35 free for all players for two weeks. You can compete in Drift Races for exclusive liveries and in the LS Car Meet Series for 2X GTA$, RP, and LS Car Meet Rep, plus a GTA$100,000 bonus for winning three LS Car Meet races. New Drift Tuning Upgrades are now available for the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, Annis Hardy, Vapid Dominator FX, and Dinka Chavos V6 - all showcased at Simeon's showroom this week. Earn 2X GTA$ and RP in the Community Combat Series. Also, Drop Zone offers you 30% off Higgins Helitours, and more.
What Lies Ahead in GTA Online?
A new Tropical Survival gameplay will launch later this summer along with a new GTA$1M cash giveaway that starts August 21.
GTA Online PC Enhanced
On PC Enhanced, the latest NVIDIA driver update brings DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation to GTA V and GTA Online for boosted performance.
Missions in GTA Online New Update
- Complete a Drift Race to receive the Painted n' Shaded limited-time livery for the RUNE Cheburek (Drift)
- Complete a Drift Race in the Dinka Jester RR to receive the Drift Gorilla Green limited-time livery
Weekly Challenge for the New GTA Online Update
- Win three LS Car Meet races to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$, RP, and LS Car Meet Rep
- LS Car Meet Series
2X
- All Sources of LS Car Meet Rep
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Featured Series
- Community Combat Series
Returning
- Drop Zone
Get Discounts (50% Off)
- LS Car Meet Membership
- Declasse Drift Yosemite
- Dinka Chavos V6
- Vapid Dominator FX
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Higgins Helitours
- Annis Remus
- Annis ZR350
- Dinka Jester RR
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
- Grotti Stinger GT
- Karin Futo GTX
- Karin Sultan RS
- Karin Vivanite
- Pfister Growler
- RUNE Cheburek
- Übermacht Cypher
- Vapid Dominator ASP
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% OFF: Up-n-Atomizer
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Precision Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Brute Force File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Överflöd Entity MT (Standard Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Vapid Dominator GTT (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Weeny Issi Rally (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Declasse Weaponized Tampa
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Karin Calico GTF
- Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row
Test Rides
Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Annis Hardy, Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, Declasse Drift Walton L35 (FREE), Dinka Chavos V6, Vapid Dominator FX
Luxury Autos: Bollokan Envisage & Invetero Coquette D1
Test Track: Grotti Cheetah, Lampadati Pigalle & Western Rat Bike - Premium Test Ride (HSW): Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Route 68
- Time Trial: Calafia Way
- HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta
