Sony Reveals 80 million PS5 Consoles Sold Worldwide, but GTA 6 Launch Could Sell More

Recently, Sony revealed that PlayStation 5 sales hit 80.3 million units worldwide. This is a big achievement for Sony, as the numbers reveal that the sales will easily touch 100 million units, when GTA 6 releases next year. A user ‘GTA 6 Countdown has posted on ‘X’, “Sony reveals 80 million PS5 consoles have been sold worldwide. They will easily hit 100 million once GTA 6 launches next year.” GTA 6. The same user has also posted “On the other hand, less than 30 million Xbox Series X|S consoles have been sold so far.” So, why is there so much of difference between the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console sales, when GTA 6 has been officially announced to launch on May 26, 2026, on the two consoles?

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

Sony reveals 80 million PS5 consoles have been sold worldwide.



They will easily hit 100 million once GTA 6 launches next year. pic.twitter.com/VkdtNQ6CWw — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) August 9, 2025

GTA 6 Launch- Unfolding the Biggest Event in Gaming

A lot of people have been talking online about the GTA 6 launch that’s going to happen next year. The launch is being expected to be one of the biggest launches in the history of gaming, and all eyes are set on GTA 6 price, the revenue it generates and the impact it makes on the overall gaming industry once it launches officially. No wonder the fans believe that it’s going to push PS5 console sales to 100 million next year and most of the sales would happen in this Black Friday and Holiday season. One of the fans has posted a reply to the GTA 6 Countdown post on ‘X’, “GTA 6 will skyrocket PS5 sales no doubt. Hope the ps5 is cheaper by then”. So, a lot of fans are hoping that the prices for PS5 consoles should go down in this holiday season, so that they can make the purchase to play GTA 6 on their console.

GTA 6 on PS5 Console vs Xbox Series X/S Console- Is a Deal Between PlayStation and Rockstar Games Next in Queue?

GTA 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles next year, but most of the fans want to play the game on a PS5 console. Why is it so? A post on ‘X’ by a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ says “PlayStation scored a deal of a lifetime with Rockstar. Those PS5 Pro x GTA VI bundles are going to sell FAST”. This reveals that a lot of fans still have faith in the probable deal between PlayStation and Rockstar Games, which will introduce GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundles in the market. Some fans also believe that GTA 6 would be launched as a PS5 Pro Enhanced game and will run at 60fps on the console.

Rockstar Games has had various deals with PlayStation in the past, and GTA 6 could be the next game, where the two could join hands together for the next marketing deal. Nothing is confirmed right now, but Rockstar Games itself marketed GTA 6 on PS5 by revealing that the gameplay parts of the trailer 2 were made to run on Standard PS5 console. Also, the PlayStation Store got the game listed before the Microsoft Store, and all this somewhere reveals Rockstar’s preference for Sony PlayStation as a console for GTA 6.

GTA 6 release next year will change a lot for the gaming industry, but no one knows whether Rockstar Games would go for a GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle or not. Rockstar Games and Sony PlayStation have always shared a good relationship, but what matters here more is creating a marketing strategy that will help GTA 6 reach the mass market in an easy and smooth manner, and Rockstar Games will do what best serves their purpose.

