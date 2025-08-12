Free Fire MAX x Naruto Final Shot Ring Event-How to Get MP40 Infinite Tsukuyomi?

Free Fire MAX x Naruto collab chapter 2 has changed the game on the platform. The spookiness of the music in the background and the overall look and feel of the game conveys how well the collab has been merged with the original gameplay of Free Fire MAX. Another interesting part about the collab is the events it brings on the gaming platform, and all the events provide the players with an opportunity to earn some exclusive ninja bundles and gun skins in the game. Now, after the Itachi Skydive event and the Pain Tendo event, a new event MP40 Final Shot Ring has been launched across all servers. The event brings an exclusive reward MP40 Final Shot- Infinite Tsukuyomi to the platform, and it also offers one first free spin to the players. MP40 Final Shot comes with a special sky effect, final shot, and wipeout effect. This applies to all skins for this weapon.

Free Fire MAX MP40 Final Shot Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on August 12, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 8 days. You are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX MP40 Final Shot Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the MP40 Final Shot Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. First spin is free in the event and after that you need to spend 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and 45 diamonds for 5 spins (50% Off) in the event.

Free Fire MAX MP40 Final Shot Ring Event- Rewards

MP40 Final Shot- Infinite Tsukuyomi

Naruto Universal Token x 1

Naruto Universal Tokens x 2

Naruto Universal Tokens x 3

Naruto Universal Tokens x 5

Naruto Universal Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX MP40 Final Shot Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

You can exchange the Naruto Universal Tokens earned by you in the event against some exclusive rewards like the MP40 Final Shot in the event. Here are the rewards and the Naruto Universal Tokens needed to get these rewards:

MP40 Final Shot- Infinite Tsukuyomi x 225 Naruto Universal Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Supply Crate x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Bounty Token x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Pocket Market x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Bonfire x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Secret Clue x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Free Fire MAX MP40 Final Shot Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive rewards in the event.

