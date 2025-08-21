GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for August 21 to 27, 2025-Get GTA$1,000,000 Free

GTA Online New Update launches for the week August 21 to 27, 2025, and this update marks the end of Summer GTA$ giveaway. You are required to log-in anytime till September 17, 2025, in order to receive GTA$1,000,000 as log-in bonus. This is also your last chance to claim the free Declasse Drift Walton L35 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Also, Simeon is paying out 3X Rewards on Export Requests, 2X GTA$ & RP on all Contact Missions, and a GTA$500,000 bonus for completing Premium Deluxe Repo Work.
GTA Online Weekly Update for August 21 to 27, 2025
- Complete all Premium Deluxe Repo Work missions to receive GTA$500,000 within 72 hours
- Log in to receive a one-time bonus of GTA$1,000,000 (GTA$2,000,000 for GTA+ Members) within 72 hours available through September 17
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete three Premium Deluxe Repo Work missions to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Simeon Export Requests
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Simeon Contact Missions (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Sumo (Remix) - Returning
- Community Race Series
Discounts 100% Off (Free)
- Declasse Drift Walton L35
Discounts 40% Off
- Annis S80RR
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio
- Nagasaki Shinobi
- Pegassi Ignus
- Toundra Panthere
Discounts 30% Off
- Smoke on the Water
- B-11 Strikeforce
- BF Club
- Buckingham Akula
- Dewbauchee Specter
- Ocelot Ardent
- Överflöd Pipistrello
- Pegassi Torero XO
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 40% Off: Tactical SMG
- 30% Off GTA+ Members: Battle Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Fine Art File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Podium Robbery: Obey 10F (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Grotti Stinger GT (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Karin Boor (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Declasse Impaler SZ - Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for 2 days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Annis S80RR, Grotti Turismo Omaggio, Nagasaki Shinobi, Ocelot Locust & Pegassi Ignus
- Luxury Autos: Canis Castigator & Übermacht Niobe
- Test Track: BF Raptor, Dinka Jester & Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Annis Euros X32
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Wiwang Park
- Time Trial: Vinewood Bowl
- HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City
