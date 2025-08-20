How to Purchase Mansions in GTA 5 Online Winter DLC, Michael's Return-Rumors

GTA 5 Online Summer DLC, Money Fronts was launched with some new vehicles, new missions and new content for the GTA 5 Online players. This Summer DLC paved way for new rumors around the content of the upcoming GTA 5 Online Winter DLC. The most interesting rumor has been the introduction of ability to purchase mansions in GTA 5 Online. GTA 5 Online has been around for more than a decade now, and the fans have been asking for mansions and a Michael mission in the game, but it looks that now the fans will at least be able to purchase mansions in GTA 5 Online. The best part is that there are rumors that Rockstar Games has a secret website that they will unveil for the mansions DLC that is expected to come in December 2025.

Advertisment

What Confirms the Mansions DLC in the Next Winter DLC Update for GTA 5 Online?

The evidence for the presence of mansions in the GTA 5 Online Winter DLC can be found in the GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts in a cut scene, where a lady hops out of the plane. This lady based on her conversation with others in the cut scene looks like a real estate agent with whom the players would deal with in the GTA 5 Online Winter DLC. So, it looks like that real estate companies dealing with mansions and a new real estate website is confirmed for the GTA 5 Online Winter DLC, and the name of the real estate company would be Prix Luxury Real Estate. This was first noticed by the user ‘Floorball’ who posted that “Mansions are finally coming to GTA online in the upcoming winter update”. This information has been accessed through the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC Update. Whenever a new goes live on PC, data miners are able to able to access the files and find out what’s coming in the Drip feed over the next few months, and this is what the leaks have revealed for the Upcoming GTA 5 Online Winter DLC.

How to Purchase Mansions in GTA 5 Online December 2025 DLC Update?

Rockstar Games is developing a website for the GTA 5 Online Mansions DLC that’s supposed to come in December 2025. A reliable insider Tez2 has posted on a forum that “prixluxuryrealestate.com is hosted on Rockstar/Take-Two name servers. We may see it going live at some point in November.” If you go to a domain verification or a domain search engine website, and just type prixluxuryrealestate.com, you will notice that it is registered to the same company that registers all of Rockstar’s other websites in real life, and you can also check the date, when it was registered. This is just like the time when Rockstar Games promoted Diamond Casino and Resort DLC through a separate website. You could view all the membership options at the Diamond Casino and Resort and that gave you an idea about purchasing a penthouse in the DLC and also about the various casino games that were associated with the DLC.

Rockstar Games seems to be doing a similar thing with the Mansions DLC, where a separate website would cover all the details on how to purchase and own a mansion in the game. Now, Tez2 has revealed that the website will go live in November 2025 and the DLC will arrive in December 2025, so the props that would be seen in the game and the website are more likely to go live at the exact same time. The leaked files have already revealed enough information on the logo for the prix real estate website, all the construction props that are going to be added later, the phone calls and the audio dialogues that you are going to hear about the pre-mansions missions that are going to be added to the game. A lot of stuff has been leaked, but Rockstar Games has not yet activated any of it, yet. All this makes it very clear that the new real estate website will help the players understand how to purchase mansions in GTA 5 Online.

Will Michael Return in the GTA 5 Online Mansions Update?

Someone asked Tez2 a question, whether Michael will return to the new Winter DLC Update? To which Tez2 replied that Michael doesn’t fit into the theme of the mansions update, but if it was a movie style update, he would definitely fit in. So, chances of Michael returning in Mansions DLC update are close to nil in the game.

GTA 5 Online Winter DLC is a much-awaited addition to GTA 5 Online. GTA 6 is coming next year, and this new Winter DLC Update for GTA 5 Online could surely bring more excitement for the fans.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Being Capped at 30fps on PS5 Doesn’t Bother the Fans

GTA 6 Release Confirmed to be on Track for May 2026, but is the ‘Trust’ there

GTA 6 Price Still a Vague Number, but Publisher Promises More Value for the Price

Sony’s Next PlayStation State of Play Event in September 2025-Rumors