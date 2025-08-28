GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for August 28 to September 3, 2025-Double GTA$ and Zombies

GTA Online Weekly Update for the week August 28 to September 3, 2025, has been launched and the update showcases Cayo Perico descending into chaos as waves of undead conquistadors, beast-handlers, and splitters overrun the island. You can fight your way to the airstrip and hold out for extraction to earn 2X GTA$ and RP, or 4X as a GTA+ Member, through September 10. If you join the fight, you will unlock the I Survived Cayo Perico Tee, while surviving all ten waves scores The Buccaneer Outfit plus a GTA$100,000 bonus.
This week also brings 2X rewards on Hidden Caches, a new Community Combat Series, the return of Open Wheel Races, and discounts including 30% off Kosatka upgrades.
GTA Online New Update- Log in Rewards
- Log in to receive the Panther Tour Jacket
- Log in to receive a one-time bonus of GTA$1,000,000 (GTA$2,000,000 for GTA+ Members) within 72 hours available through September 17
- Participate in the Cayo Perico Survival to receive the I Survived Cayo Perico Tee within 72 hours
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete all ten waves of a Survival to receive The Buccaneer Outfit and GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Cayo Perico Survival (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Hidden Caches
- Community Combat Series
- Featured Series: Open Wheel Races (Returning)
Get Discounts 100% Off or Free
- RUNE Kosatka Cosmetic Changes
Get Discounts 30% Off
- RUNE Kosatka Upgrades (down from $2,200,000 to $1,540,000)
- Benefactor Schlagen GT (down from $1,300,000 to $910,000)
- Buckingham Alpha-Z1 (down from $2,121,000 to $1,484,000)
- Buckingham Nimbus (down from $1,900,000 to $1,330,000)
- Dinka Veto Classic (down from $895,000 to $626,000)
- Dinka Veto Modern (down from $995,000 to $696,000)
- Gallivanter Baller ST (down from $890,000 to $623,000)
- HVY Insurgent Pick-Up (down from $1,795,000 to $1,256,000)
- Karin Hotring Everon (down from $1,790,000 to $1,253,000)
- Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat (down from $2,955,000 to $2,068,000)
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF (down from $1,380,000 to $966,000)
- Mammoth Squaddie (down from $2,955,000 to $2,068,000)
- Western Company Annihilator Stealth (down from $3,870,000 to $2,709,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% OFF: El Stricker
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Widowmaker
FIB Priority File
- The Black Box File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Grotti Itali RSX (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Annis ZR350 (Standard Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: BF Weevil (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Willard Eudora
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Übermacht Zion Classic- Place Top 5 in the LS CarMeet Series
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Declasse Vamos, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, Dewbauchee Seven-70, Vapid Riata & Western Zombie Bobber
- Luxury Autos: Bravado Banshee GTS & Dinka LSCM Jester RR
- Test Track: Benefactor Feltzer, Coil Voltic & Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Declasse Vigero ZX
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: At the Races
- Time Trial: Power Station
- HSW Time Trial: Ron Alternates to Elysian Island
