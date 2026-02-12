GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for February 12 to 18, 2026-Free Car and 3X GTA$

A new GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched for the week February 12 to 18, 2026, and the update brings new bonuses, discounts, and a free car. The Grotti Itali Classic has been released and is now available from Legendary Motorsport. Valentine's Day celebrations continue with increased odds of finding the Pink Diamond in El Rubio's compound during the Cayo Perico Heist. This week, we also start celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse with a new Lunar New Year Stunt Race, "The Senora Derby", along with 3X GTA$ and RP on all Lunar New Year Stunt Races, the return of Yuanbao Collectibles, free Horse Tattoos and Masks, and more.
Key Features of the New GTA Online Update
- Lunar New Year Stunt Race: The Senora Derby
- Vehicle: Grotti Itali Classic
- Boosted chance of finding the Pink Diamond Primary Target in the Cayo Perico Heist
Valentine’s Event (available through Feb 18)
- Log in to receive the Valentines Onesie
- 4X GTA$ on Associate and Bodyguard Salaries
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Deadline Duet - Free Champagne in all Nightclubs
- 50% Off all Valentine's Clothing and the Nagasaki Shotaro
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Earn GTA$100,000 as an Associate or Bodyguard to receive the Valentines Blazer and GTA$100,000
Get 4X GTA$ and RP
- CEO/VIP Work
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Community Series
Discounts (40% off)
- Executive Offices including Upgrades
Discounts (30% off)
- Coil Raiden
- Declasse Tahoma Coupe
- Declasse Tulip M-100
- Declasse Yosemite 1500
- Dewbauchee Vagner
- Grotti Cheetah Classic
- Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater
- Karin Hotring Everon
- Pegassi Torero
- Pfister Neon
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 100% Off / FREE: Gusenberg Sweeper
- 30% Off GTA+ Members: Tactical SMG
FIB Priority File
- The Project Breakaway File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Duggan Robbery: Obey Omnis e-GT (Top Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Pfister Comet Safari (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Bravado Buffalo EVX
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Lampadati Corsita - Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Declasse Tulip, Dinka Thrust, LCC Innovation, Vapid Hustler and Vulcar Fagaloa
- Luxury Autos: Albany Roosevelt & Classique Broadway in the Los Santos Lovers limited-time livery
- Test Track: Coil Voltic, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio & Ocelot Locust
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Coil Cyclone II
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Muscle In
- Time Trial: Up'N'Atom
- HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City
