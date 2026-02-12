PlayStation State of Play February 2026 Leaks-Devil May Cry 6 Trailer Expected

PlayStation State of play broadcast is all set to go live on February 12, 2026. PlayStation State of Play Events usually focus on a mix of AAA, indie, and smaller, third-party titles. The fans are excited to know what exclusive PS5 titles or third-party titles will be launched on Sony consoles in 2026, as the broadcast reveals new games, provides exclusive gameplay, and announces release dates of the upcoming games in 2026. This year PlayStation State of Play broadcasts live February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST | February 13 at 7am JST on YouTube and Twitch, and will be broadcast in English with Japanese subtitles also available. The fans are busy anticipating what games would be revealed in February State of Play, but a post on ‘X’ claims that the State of Play schedule has already been leaked. Right now, we just have one confirmed information from Insomniac Games that Marvel’s Wolverine will not be shown in February State of Play. However, they have also confirmed that next reveal on Marvel’s Wolverine will happen in Spring 2026.

PlayStation State of Play February 2026- Leaks

There is no official confirmation from PlayStation on these leaks, but most of the reveals mentioned in the leaked schedule match the expectations of the players. The leaked schedule reveals that the February PlayStation State of Play will showcase Devil May Cry 6 Debut Trailer and Final Fantasy VII 3 update. Devil May Cry 6 reveal was already rumored, as 2026 marks 25th anniversary for the franchise. The overall leaked PlayStation State of Play schedule includes- intro, Saros- news on a solo state of play, God of War collaboration, Indies- section(12 minutes), Zelda movie update, PS5 port confirmed for fans, Intergalactic extended gameplay, Sonic Update and Limited Controller, Last of Us Season 3 and Remaster Update, Legacy of Kain Update and Collection, Sly Cooper Remaster Collection, Monster Hunter Wild Expansion, and Cory Barlog presenting a new Santa Monica game.

The fans have reacted to the post by saying that “It's a show for everyone it seems”. One other fan says “To be honest, the list is very grounded. It’s not extravagant. and it’s looking pretty realistic looking at Sony and how many remastered they have released recently”. Some information on Next God of War was much expected by the fans, and the leaked schedule seems to have that in place. However, the fans are not okay with Sony talking about a new Zelda movie in their State of Play. A fan says “Nintendo being so bold by putting the Zleda movie on PS5. I think is a good move for them.” So, some of the reveals in the leaked State of Play schedule match the expectations of the players, but most of them would not agree to a Zelda movie being announced by PlayStation.

Till now Sony has just announced the date and time for their February State of Play broadcast. The broadcast would reveal upcoming games and trailers for PlayStation consoles, but nothing has yet been revealed officially on what all will be covered in the event. So, we must wait for the official broadcast to go live and check whether we get what we have really been waiting for.

