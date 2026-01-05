GTA 6 Release Confirmed for November 2026, But How Many More Trailers Will We Get?

GTA 6 release date confirmation for November 19, 2026, by an Insider, calmed down the anxious fans to a certain extent, as most of them were fearing a further delay in its release. Apart from the release date, the insider also revealed that Standard Edition for GTA 6 would cost around $80 and that the PC release of the game would happen in Fall 2027. So, much to take in and digest and that too all at once, when nothing has been revealed officially by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 has been delayed twice, and since then the fans have been skeptical about the game releasing on November 19, 2026, which refers to the fact that they don’t really believe that the game is on track. Overall gaming industry has been looking forward to the release of this grand game, and many publishers have shifted the release dates of their games in order to avoid releasing their game closer to GTA 6. But, the game itself has suffered two major official delays, and still, there is no information from Rockstar Games on the next phase in the development of GTA 6. Could it get delayed again or will it release on time? This can only be confirmed when Rockstar Games chooses to speak out on the game.

GTA 6 price has also been a debatable issue over the years, and most of the insiders have predicted that the game will be priced at $100 or more. But now the insider says, that the Standard Edition for GTA 6 would be priced at $80, and that’s some real relief for the fans. While the rumored price of $80 is still higher than other AAA games like Assassin’s Creed Shadows in the market, but some fans believe that GTA 6 deserves to be sold at a price higher than other AAA games available in the market.

GTA 6 PC release is another unsolvable mystery for which there are no answers from Rockstar Games. According to the insider, the PC release of the game is slated for the year 2027, but there is no official confirmation on this. GTA 5 got is PC release in April 2025, which was approximately 1.5 years after its initial console release. GTA 6 is much bigger than GTA 5 in terms of its map, characters, details, and gameplay, and its Online version is also expected to be more expansive and detailed. So, it looks like Rockstar Games will take some more time before bringing GTA 6 to Windows PC, as this would require investing in optimizing the game for PCs.

InsiderGaming has predicted GTA VI will have no further delays



- Rockstar is confident about November 19 with no further delays

- Standard edition will cost $80

- PC version will release in Fall 2027 pic.twitter.com/q9eOyTgF0F — TheGameVerse (@TheGameVerse_) January 3, 2026

How Many Trailers Will GTA 6 Get and When?

A fan has posted on GTA 6 subreddit “We have a supposed 11 months until release; how many more trailers can we expect? If we can expect 3 more then that’s a trailer every about 3.5 months. When can we expect the next trailer and when do you think the final one will come out before the game release?”

GTA 6 got its first trailer in December 2023 and this was followed by GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots in May 2025. This is a gap of almost one and a half years between the two trailers, but with the game getting released in November 2026, there should be a trailer 3 or more screenshots dropping soon. GTA 5 had Trailer 1, Trailer 2, Michael, Franklin & Trevor Trailers, GTA V Official Gameplay Video, GTA Online Official Gameplay Video and an Official Trailer. If GTA 6 follows a similar pattern, then at least 3 more trailers are expected for the game and this includes a separate trailer for GTA Online.

GTA 6 fans are expecting more screenshots for the game in February, as it is the time for Take-Two’s financial earnings call. GTA 6 trailer 3 is expected in May 2026, as it is the time for a second financial earnings call and this is expected to be followed by a gameplay trailer in September 2026. Rockstar Games has broken every possible past trend with GTA 6, and this makes it really difficult to speculate what comes next in GTA 6. A launch trailer and GTA Online trailer is also expected, but there is no information on how the trailers will be sequenced by Rockstar Games.

Not much information on the gameplay of GTA 6 has been revealed by Rockstar Games and now the fans want a trailer that reveals some part of the gameplay. Rockstar Games has not announced anything officially but there is a possibility that another GTA 6 trailer might drop very soon.

