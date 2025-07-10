GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for July 10 to 16, 2025-Double Money and Discounts

GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week July 10 to 16, 2025, and the update brings with it double money, double speed and discounts. Weed takes the spotlight this week as Smoke on the Water Money Laundering Missions offer 2X GTA$ and RP, plus 4X for GTA+ members. At the same time, Biker Weed Farms and Nightclub Organic Produce are running at double production speed, letting you stock up faster. Plus, Lamar Contact Missions, Short Trips, and a Featured Series packed with fan-favorites like Hunting Pack and Running Back are all dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP.
GTA Online Weekly Challenge
- Complete any three Smoke on the Water Missions to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Smoke on the Water Money Laundering Missions (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Lamar Contact Missions
- Short Trips
- Featured Series
Featured Series (Returning)
- Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) I, II
- Hunting Pack (Remix) III, IV
- Hunting Pack IV, VII
- Running Back I, III
2X Production Speed
- Biker Weed Farm Stock
- Nightclub Organic Produce Stock
Get Discounts (40% Off)
- Canis Terminus (down from $1,877,000 to $1,126,000)
- Dinka RT3000 (down from $1,715,000 to $1,029,000)
- Imponte Nightshade (down from $585000 to $351,000)
- Lampadati Casco (down from $904,000 to $542,000)
- Lampadati Novak
- LF-22 Starling (down from $3,657,000 to $2,194,000)
- Maxwell Vagrant (down from $2,214,000 to $1,328,000)
- Nagasaki Stryder (down from $670,000 to $402,000)
- Obey 8F Drafter (down from $718,000 to $430,000)
- Pegassi Zentorno (down from $725,000 to $435,000)
- Pfister Comet Safari (down from $710,000 to $426,000
- Schyster Deviant (down from $512,000 to $307,000)
- Vapid Trophy Truck (down from $550,000 to $330,000)
- Western Powersurge (down from $1,605,000 to $963,000)
Discounts (30% Off)
- Weed Farm Businesses
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 40% OFF: Railgun
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Precision Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Project Breakaway File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Överflöd Tyrant (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Ocelot Virtue (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Maibatsu Penumbra FF (Standard Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Bravado Greenwood
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Progen GP1 - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for 4 days in a row
Test Rides
Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dewbauchee Massacro, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer & Vulcar Warrener
Luxury Autos: Annis Hardy & Överflöd Suzume
Test Track: BF Bifta, Canis Kalahari & Coil Brawler
Premium Test Ride (HSW): Karin S95
Premium Race and Trials
Premium Race: Congestion Charge
Time Trial: Tongva Valley
HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
