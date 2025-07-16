Rockstar Games Bids Farewell to Social Club for a New GTA 6 Era- Rumors

Rockstar Games is always in the news, and it is mostly because of their popular Grand Theft Auto Series games. GTA 6 is another reason, why the fans always keep searching for something new on Rockstar Games, as it is definitely the most highly anticipated game of all time. The release of this grand entry in the popular Grand Theft Auto series has now been delayed to May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, and the fans really want to know more about the game. After the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game by Rockstar Games, the fans have now started waiting for the release of GTA 6 trailer 3 and a gameplay trailer for GTA 6.

Rockstar Games Social Club Comes to an End- A New Era Begins

Now, GTA 6 is expected to bring in a lot of changes on Rockstar Games platform, and one of them which has already received a change is the Rockstar Games Social Club. According to a user ‘ben’ on ‘X’, “Rockstar Games Social Club has come to an end today after 13 years, the main URL http://socialclub.rockstargames.com now redirects to the home page. Currently viewing profiles, walls, photos, video viewing from users are gone, but could be part of new plans to introduce a new platform.”

Here is the post on 'X' by the user 'ben':

Rockstar Games Social Club has come to an end today after 13 years, the main URL https://t.co/0nyMDdzM6i now redirects to the home page.



Currently viewing profiles, walls, photos, video viewing from users are gone, but could be part of new plans to introduce a new platform. — ben (@videotechuk_) July 15, 2025

Some of the fans are feeling really nostalgic about the shut down of the Rockstar Games Social Club, while some of them are looking ahead to the launch of a brand-new platform for GTA 6. Some of the fans believe that Social Club was incredibly outdated with more cases of crews being hijacked, accounts being targeted easily. The fans also have an opinion that social media is becoming more centralized now, and this had reduced the use of social club by the members. GTA 6 fans are now looking for a new platform for GTA 6, where Rockstar Games invests more on in-game social features rather than focusing on web.

Rockstar Games Social Club Shut down- What Works and What Doesn’t?

Rockstar Games Social Club has been shut down, but viewing users, crews, and inviting people still works for the players. For the fans who are missing their crew, they must know that crew can still be accessed on the GTA Online website. Profile viewing and 100% checklist is not viewable now. Also, game progress is a part of Rockstar Games website now.

Rockstar Games is making enough changes to make the launch of its upcoming entry in GTA Series, GTA 6, a smooth experience for the fans. Rockstar games has not commented anything officially on the reason behind the shut down of Rockstar Games Social Club, and the fans really need to wait for their confirmation.

