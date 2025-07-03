GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for July 3 to 9, 2025-Free Cars and 4X Money

GTA Online Weekly Update launches today for the week July 3 to July 9, 2025. Also, called the Independence Day Update, this update comes with a patriotic lineup of bonuses and limited-time content. Two Salvage Yard Robbery Targets can also be claimed as personal vehicles, each featuring exclusive patriotic liveries and rare Las Venturas or Liberty City vanity plates. Independence Day Updates in GTA Online always bring some amazing discounts and bonuses, and this time you also have two claimable vehicles in Salvage Yard, which are pretty much free.
GTA Online Independence Day Update- Log in Rewards
- Log in to receive the Lady Liberty Bucket Hat
- Guaranteed chance of unlocking a Pißwasser, Benedict, Patriot, or Supa Wet Beer Hat, or the Statue of Happiness T-Shirt, from Business Battles
Weekly Challenge
- Win two Races to receive the Fireworks Bucket Hat and GTA$100,000
Get 4X GTA$ and RP
- Land Races
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Community Series
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Auto Shop Client Jobs - Tow Truck Services
Get Discounts (50% Off)
- JoBuilt P-996 LAZER
Get Discounts (40% Off)
- Collection of Independence Day Special Liveries, Customizations, and Apparel
- Benny's Conversion Upgrades
- Albany Cavalcade XL (down from $1,665,000 to $999,000)
- Bravado Buffalo S (down from $96,000 to $57,000)
- Bravado Dorado (down from $1,375,000 to $825,000)
- Canis Castigator (down from $1,650,000 to $990,000)
- Declasse Tulip M-100 (down from $1,650,000 to $994,000)
- Declasse Walton L35 (down from $1,670,000 to $1,002,000)
- Grotti Cheetah Classic (down from $865,000 to $519,000)
- Invetero Coquette D1 (down from $1,500,000 to $900,000)
- Mammoth Patriot Stretch (down from $611,000 to $367,000)
- Sea Sparrow (down from $1,815,000 to $1,089,000)
- Vapid Caracara (down from $1,775,000 to $1,065,000)
- Vapid Clique Wagon (down from $1,205,000 to $723,000)
- Vapid Desert Raid (down from $695,000 to $417,000)
- Vapid Liberator (down from $742,000 to $445,000)
- Vapid Retinue Mk II (down from $1,620,000 to $972,000)
- Western Rampant Rocket (down from $925,000 to $555,000)
- Western Sovereign (down from $120,000 to $72,000)
- Zirconium Journey II (down from $790,000 to $474,000)
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Bunker Properties
- Cocaine Lockups
- Nightclub Properties
- Salvage Yard Properties
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- FREE: Firework Launcher Ammo
- 50% OFF: Musket & Firework Launcher
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Service Carbine
FIB Priority File
- The Brute Force File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Bravado Buffalo STX (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Declasse Drift Yosemite with Las Venturas vanity plate (Standard Tier)- Claimable
- The Duggan Robbery: Karin Boor with Liberty City vanity plate (Low Tier)- Claimable
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Vapid Dominator GTT
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Bravado Hotring Hellfire - Win in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Bravado Banshee GTS, Coil Cyclone, Declasse Scramjet, Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible & Willard Eudora
- Luxury Autos: Declasse Walton L35 Stock in NEW Patriot Beer livery & Karin Woodlander
- Test Track: Albany V-STR, Invetero Coquette D5 & Vapid Dominator FX
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Imponte Arbiter GT
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Eight Figure Bonus
- Time Trial: Maze Bank Arena
- HSW Time Trial: Ron Alternates to Elysian Island
