GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for June 26 to July 2, 2025-New Content and Cars

GTA Online Weekly Update launches for June 26 to July 2025 with fresh and new content that brings new Money Fronts Vehicles and a New Odd Job. GTA 5 Online DLC Update Money Fronts was launched on June 17, 2025 and the new DLC Update brought three new businesses and seven new vehicles to the gaming platform. GTA 5 Online DLC Update for December 2025 has also been leaked and the update leaks reveal mansions, Halloween update and some new vehicles for the game. The current GTA 5 Online Weekly Update brings “Safeguard Deliveries" which will let you transport high-value cargo in a Brute Stockade. You also get double rewards on Higgins Helitours Missions, Dispatch Work, Juggernaut Adversary Mode, and more.
GTA Online Weekly Update June 26 to July 2, 2025
- New content: Safeguard deliveries
- New vehicles: Annis Minimus, Brute Bobcat Security Stockade, Declasse Tampa GT, Declasse Walton L35 Stock, Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic & Överflöd Suzume
Weekly Challenge
- Complete three Safeguard deliveries to receive the Hands On Car Wash Overalls and GTA$200,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Higgins Helitours Money Laundering Missions (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Dispatch Work
- Junk Energy Skydives
- Flight School Lessons
- Juggernaut (Returning)
Bonus
- Two crates of Air Freight Cargo guaranteed from Rooster McCraw
Discount (40% Off)
- Benefactor LM87 (down from $2,915,000 to $1,745,000)
- Benefactor SM722 (down from $2,115,000 to $1,269,000)
- Declasse Tahoma Coupe (down from $1,500,000 to $900,000)
- Dewbauchee Vagner (down from $1,535,000 to $921,000)
- Dinka Jester Classic (down from $790,000 to $474,000)
- Dinka Kanjo SJ (down from $1,370,000 to $822,000)
- Pegassi Torero (down from $998,000 to $598,000)
- Pfister 811 (down from $1,135,000 to $681,000)
- Pfister Comet S2 (down from $1,878,000 to $1,126,000)
- Progen Tyrus (down from $2,550,000 to $1,530,000)
- Übermacht Rhinehart (down from $1,598,000 to $958,000)
Get Discounts 30% Off
- Smuggler Hangars including Upgrades and Modifications
- McKenzie Field Hangar
- Buckingham Maverick (down from $780,000 to $546,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% Off: Precision Rifle
- 40% Off GTA+ Members: Stun Gun
FIB Priority File
- The Fine Art File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Obey Omnis e-GT (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Grotti GT500 (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Annis Euros (Standard Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: [Vysser Neo
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Coil Raiden- Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for 3 days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Annis Minimus, Declasse Walton L35 Stock, Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic, Lampadati Furore GT & Vapid Peyote Gasser
- Luxury Autos: Declasse Tampa GT & Överflöd Suzume
- Test Track: Declasse Vamos, Western Daemon & Western Rat Bike
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Principe Deveste Eight
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Downtown Underground
- Time Trial: Up'N'Atom
- HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City
