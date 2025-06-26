Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for June 26 to July 2, 2025-New Content and Cars

GTA Online Weekly Update launches for June 26 to July 2025 with fresh and new content that brings new Money Fronts Vehicles and a New Odd Job.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update

GTA Online Weekly Update launches for June 26 to July 2025 with fresh and new content that brings new Money Fronts Vehicles and a New Odd Job. GTA 5 Online DLC Update Money Fronts was launched on June 17, 2025 and the new DLC Update brought three new businesses and seven new vehicles to the gaming platform. GTA 5 Online DLC Update for December 2025 has also been leaked and the update leaks reveal mansions, Halloween update and some new vehicles for the game. The current GTA 5 Online Weekly Update brings “Safeguard Deliveries" which will let you transport high-value cargo in a Brute Stockade. You also get double rewards on Higgins Helitours Missions, Dispatch Work, Juggernaut Adversary Mode, and more.

GTA Online Weekly Update June 26 to July 2, 2025

  • New content: Safeguard deliveries
  • New vehicles: Annis Minimus, Brute Bobcat Security Stockade, Declasse Tampa GT, Declasse Walton L35 Stock, Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic & Överflöd Suzume

Weekly Challenge

  • Complete three Safeguard deliveries to receive the Hands On Car Wash Overalls and GTA$200,000

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • Higgins Helitours Money Laundering Missions (4X for GTA+ Members)
  • Dispatch Work
  • Junk Energy Skydives
  • Flight School Lessons
  • Juggernaut (Returning)

Bonus

  • Two crates of Air Freight Cargo guaranteed from Rooster McCraw

Discount (40% Off)

  • Benefactor LM87 (down from $2,915,000 to $1,745,000)
  • Benefactor SM722 (down from $2,115,000 to $1,269,000)
  • Declasse Tahoma Coupe (down from $1,500,000 to $900,000)
  • Dewbauchee Vagner (down from $1,535,000 to $921,000)
  • Dinka Jester Classic (down from $790,000 to $474,000)
  • Dinka Kanjo SJ (down from $1,370,000 to $822,000)
  • Pegassi Torero (down from $998,000 to $598,000)
  • Pfister 811 (down from $1,135,000 to $681,000)
  • Pfister Comet S2 (down from $1,878,000 to $1,126,000)
  • Progen Tyrus (down from $2,550,000 to $1,530,000)
  • Übermacht Rhinehart (down from $1,598,000 to $958,000)

Get Discounts 30% Off

  • Smuggler Hangars including Upgrades and Modifications
  • McKenzie Field Hangar
  • Buckingham Maverick (down from $780,000 to $546,000)

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 50% Off: Precision Rifle
  • 40% Off GTA+ Members: Stun Gun

FIB Priority File

  • The Fine Art File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Cargo Ship Robbery: Obey Omnis e-GT (Top Tier)
  • The Podium Robbery: Grotti GT500 (Standard Tier)
  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Annis Euros (Standard Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: [Vysser Neo
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Coil Raiden- Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for 3 days in a row

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Annis Minimus, Declasse Walton L35 Stock, Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic, Lampadati Furore GT & Vapid Peyote Gasser
  • Luxury Autos: Declasse Tampa GT & Överflöd Suzume
  • Test Track: Declasse Vamos, Western Daemon & Western Rat Bike
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Principe Deveste Eight

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Downtown Underground
  • Time Trial: Up'N'Atom
  • HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City

