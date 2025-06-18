GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts New Content-Mansions Coming in December 2025 DLC

GTA Online DLC has now been launched on June 17, 2025, and the new DLC brings some new Jobs, Vehicles, Experience Improvements, GTA+ Member Benefits, and more for the players. Also, along with the new DLC Money Fronts, GTA Online Weekly Update has also been launched, which provides you an opportunity to earn 2X GTA$ and RP.

GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts- What’s New

GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts requires you to channel new streams of legal and illegal money through local businesses. You have been summoned by Mr. Faber, who is the Head of Money Laundering Network of shadowy financiers, and here you are required to take help from Martin Madrazo and Faber's fashionable fixer, Raf De Angelis and form a mutually beneficial connection.

GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts- New Businesses

The new GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts brings three new businesses, and the other two businesses get their route from the main business in the update. The main business in Money Fronts DLC is the Hands-On Car Wash. This business will cost you GTA$ 1 million, and once you own the business, you get an option to purchase the two other businesses. So, this makes it pretty clear, one main business and the other two businesses routed from the main business. Higgins Helitours is for GTA$900,000 and the Smoke on the Water Shop can be purchased for GTA$850,000. Hands-On Car Wash is paying out 2X GTA$ and RP this week and the amount is 4X for GTA+ Members.

GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts- New Vehicles

The new DLC Money Fronts introduces seven new Vehicles including the Överflöd Suzume, Karin Woodlander, Dewbauchee Rapid GT X (Sports), Annis Hardy, Übermacht Sentinel GTS, Karin Everon RS (SUV), and the Western Police Bike featuring the Summer Highway Patrol Outfit. Överflöd Suzume, a supercar that’s available early to GTA+ Members through June 25 and free for Members to claim at The Vinewood Car Club until July 16.

Överflöd Suzume will be available for everyone in the coming weeks and it is going to cost over GTA$ 3million. Karin Everon RS (SUV) is $1.665 million, and this one can get a missile lock-on jammer on it. The Übermacht Sentinel GTS is $1.629 million and this one can also get a missile lock-on jammer. Dewbauchee Rapid GT X (Sports) is $2.7 million and it again has a missile lock-on jammer. The Western police bike is $3.7 million, and it will let you start up Dispatch work for Vincent. If you purchase the police bike, you will get the summer highway patrol outfit with the purchase. Annis Hardy is $1.38 million and Karin Woodlander is $1.611, and these two also come with missile lock-on jammer. Rockstar Games has also said that more summer updates would be coming in the next few months.

GTA Online Weekly Update

GTA 5 Online Money Front has been launched and more summer content is on the way, including a revamped Community Series, new modes on Cayo Perico, a law enforcement Community Challenge, and additional surprises for this week.

Weekly Challenge

Complete three Hands-On Car Wash missions to receive the Hands On Car Wash Overalls and GTA$100,000

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

Hands On Car Wash Money Laundering Missions (4X for GTA+ Members) - Overtime Rumble (Returning)

Get Discounts (40% Off)

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Canis Freecrawler

HVY Nightshark

Karin Previon

Lampadati Cinquemila

Överflöd Entity XXR

Överflöd Imorgon

Överflöd Tyrant

Truffade Adder

Übermacht Niobe

Übermacht Zion Classic

Get Discounts 30% Off

Agency Properties

Auto Shop Properties

Bail Office Properties

Counterfeit Cash Factory Biker Businesses

Garment Factory

Gun Van Primary Discounts

40% OFF: Service Carbine

40% OFF GTA+ Members: Heavy Rifle

FIB Priority File

The Black Box File

Salvage Yard Robberies

The Duggan Robbery: Lampadati Tropos Rallye (Standard Tier)

The Cargo Ship Robbery: Dinka Jester Classic (Standard Tier)

The McTony Robbery: Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Standard Tier)

Free Vehicles

The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Ocelot XA-21

LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Ocelot Jugular

Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row

Test Rides

Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Annis Hardy, Karin 190z, Karin Woodlander, Ocelot Locust & Übermacht Sentinel GTS

Annis Hardy, Karin 190z, Karin Woodlander, Ocelot Locust & Übermacht Sentinel GTS Luxury Autos: Dewbauchee Rapid GT X & Karin Everon RS

Dewbauchee Rapid GT X & Karin Everon RS Test Track: Dinka Enduro, Vapid Riata & Western Cliffhanger

Dinka Enduro, Vapid Riata & Western Cliffhanger Premium Test Ride (HSW): Pfister Astron Custom

Premium Race and Trials

Premium Race : Boots On the Ground

: Boots On the Ground Time Trial: Cypress Flats

Cypress Flats HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta

GTA 5 Online DLC for December Reveals Mansions

GTA 5 Online DLC for December 2025 reveals Mansions, and Rockstar is teasing it. Whenever, a GTA 5 Online Update goes live on PC, data miners are able to able to access the files and find out what’s coming in the Drip feed over the next few months. This was first noticed by the user ‘Floorball’ who posted that “Mansions are finally coming to GTA online in the upcoming winter update”. The game files say, “Prix Luxury Real Estate”, and this indicates a new luxury real estate website. It further says “You have earned an exclusive discount on a future property purchase with Prix Luxury Real Estate. They will be in contact again soon when properties become available.” This kind of message might be displayed in GTA 5 Online in the next few months. Mansions is what the GTA 5 Online players have been asking for, so keep your fingers crossed till the next official teaser for the GTA 5 Online 5 DLC is released.

Also Read:

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Will Not Have Wall Running-All We Know About the Game

Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 Reported to be AMD Powered with AI Upscaling and 16GB RAM

GTA 6 Story Reported to be Rejected Three Times, Resulting in Dan Houser’s Exit

GTA 6 Leaks Reveal that There Will Be 700 Plus Enterable Stores and a Returning RDR2 Feature