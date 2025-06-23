GTA 5 Online December 2025 DLC Leaks Before GTA 6-Mansions and Halloween Update

Rockstar Games just launched the GTA 5 Online Summer DLC, Money Fronts, and the DLC comes with some new content, vehicles, and missions. The best part is that GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts paved way for the GTA 5 Online Winter 2025 DLC leaks, and the leaks reveal much more than what the fans could ever expect from a DLC. The fans were looking for a Michael or Mansions DLC, and what has been confirmed through the leaks for the GTA 5 Online December DLC makes it a much sought-after content by the fans. The best part is that we have got GTA 5 Onlline December 2025 leaks before the GTA 6 release.
GTA 5 Online December DLC Leaks- Are the Mansions Confirmed?
GTA fans have been asking for Mansions in GTA 5 Online for a long time now, and it seems that Rockstar Games is planning to fulfill their wish in the December DLC for GTA 5 Online. The mansions are 100% confirmed to be coming to GTA 5 Online DEcember 2025 DLC Update. The evidence for the presence of mansions in the GTA 5 Online Winter DLC can be found in the GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts in a cut scene, where a lady hops out of the plane. This lady based on her conversation with others in the cut scene looks like a real estate agent with whom the players would deal with in the GTA 5 Online Winter DLC. So, it looks like that real estate companies dealing with mansions and a new real estate website is confirmed for the GTA 5 Online Winter DLC, and the name of the real estate company would be Prix Luxury Real Estate. This was first noticed by the user ‘Floorball’ who posted that “Mansions are finally coming to GTA online in the upcoming winter update”. This information has been accessed through the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC Update. Whenever a new goes live on PC, data miners are able to able to access the files and find out what’s coming in the Drip feed over the next few months, and this is what the leaks have revealed for the Upcoming GTA 5 Online Winter DLC.
The fans also believe, if the leaks stand true, then the real estate logo would start appearing in GTA Online around November 2025. The locations for the mansions have also been revealed through some Twitter accounts, which have also suggested that two of these mansions would be brand new mansions. The leaks have further revealed that later in the year three more Mr. Faber missions would be added to GTA 5 Online Car Wash business. Once you have completed these three missions, you would be able to unlock a discount on the mansions, when they are released. In fact, one of the starting locations for these missions is the Devin Watson’s mansion, and it could be one of the properties that the players could purchase in GTA Online. Some of the leaks also reveal that Mission One in GTA 5 Online December DLC requires you to clear Devin Watson’s mansion from some people who are hauling up there. Mile High Club is also could also be one of the properties that the players can purchase in the game. Some of the rumors reveal that instead of completing the Miles High Club, the players would get engaged in stealing supplies from the Miles High Club.
GTA 5 Online Winter 2025 DLC- Leaked Vehicles
A user ‘Arthur’ has posted on Twitter that GTA 5 Online Winter 2025 DLC will bring vehicles like Cheetah Classic Widebody for just under $2billion, along with two new variants of Declasse Walton L35. You might also get the Annis Minimus and the Declasse Tampa GT in the upcoming winter update for GTA 5 Online. In Warstock you might get the Bobcat Security Van, and the trade price for this would be unlocked after the players have completed certain Security missions involving transportation of high value goods. Completing five missions will get you Bobcat Security Driver Outfit.
GTA 5 Online December 2025 DLC- Halloween Update
The Halloween Update will have two events, and one of them would be Cayo Perico Zombie Survival. This event will see the return of Zombies from the last Halloween’s update with Cayo Perico outfits and also a Zombie DJ. The second event would be Ghost Exposed event, where you have to run around clicking pictures of the ghosts. Some unfinished outfits could also come to the game in GTA 5 Online Winter DLC 2025 and this will make the gameplay pretty interesting for the players.
GTA 5 Online Winter 2025 DLC leaks have not yet been confirmed by Rockstar Games. So, the players need to wait for an official confirmation from the company for confirmed information on the next GTA Online DLC Update.
