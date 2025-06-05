GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for June 5 to June 16, 2025, with GTA 5 DLC Teaser

A new GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched for the week June 5 to June 16, 2025. This GTA Online Weekly Update is different from the others, as it will be longer than other regular updates. The update offers guaranteed Diamonds in The Diamond Casino Heist through June 16 and also gives you an opportunity to earn 2X GTA$ and RP on Casino Work and Story Missions. You need to complete 2 Casino Work Missions to get GTA$100,000, and get 30% off the Master Penthouse. You can also enjoy 3X GTA$ and RP on a Featured Series packed with Races and a new Community Series, along with 2X rewards on Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions and more.
GTA 5 DLC Reveal
This update will not reset on Tuesday, instead it will reset on the next Tuesday, and this is the main reason behind the upcoming GTA 5 Online DLC launch rumors. The DLC is supposed to launch on June 17, 2025, which is a Tuesday, and Rockstar Games has also given a teaser for the upcoming DLC in the new update. The new update mentions “Plus, keep an eye out for information about a new update coming to GTA Online later this month - more details to come”, and the fans believe that this refers to the GTA 5 DLC that is coming this month.
GTA Online Weekly Update
- Guaranteed haul of Diamonds in The Diamond Casino Heist
Weekly Challenge for the New GTA Online Update
- Complete two Casino Work Missions for Agatha Baker to receive GTA$100,000
Returning
- Curated Featured Series: Issi Classic and Hotring Circuit Races
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Featured Series - Community Series
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Casino Story and Work Missions - Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions (Import/Export)
Get Discounts (40% Off)
- Cheval Taipan (down from $1,980,000 to $1,188,000)
- Grotti Itali GTO (down from $1,965,000 to $1,179,000)
- Obey Tailgater S (down from $1,495,000 to $897,000)
- Pfister Comet SR (down from $1,145,000 to $687,000)
- Übermacht Rebla GTS (down from $1,175,000 to $705,000)
- Vapid Dominator ASP (down from $1,775,000 to $1,065,000)
Get Discounts 30% Off
- Arcade Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
- Casino Master Penthouse including Upgrades and Modifications
- Casino Master Penthouse Decorations
- Vehicle Warehouses
- HVY Insurgent (down from $897,750 to $628,475)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% OFF: Railgun
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Widowmaker
FIB Priority File
- The Brute Force File
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Karin Futo GTX LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8
- Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Hijak Ruston, LCC Hexer, Vapid Blade, Vapid Hustler & Vulcar Fagaloa
- Luxury Autos: Grotti Itali GTO & Obey Tailgater S
- Test Track: Albany Alpha, Dinka Verus & Grotti Carbonizzare
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Declasse Vigero ZX
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Taking Off
- Time Trial: Sawmill
- HSW Time Trial: Del Perro Beach to Murietta Heights
