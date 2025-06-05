Red Dead Redemption 2 Remastered Reported to Launch Before GTA 6

Most of the fans were disappointed with GTA 6 delay, as they were waiting for the game to come out in fall 2025. Rockstar Games officially announced GTA 6 release delay in May, 2025, and now the game is set to release on May 26, 2026, for the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles. GTA 6 could have lost its hype with the delay news announcement, but what brought back the hype was the quiet release of GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots by Rockstar Games. Now, based on one of the recent leaks, it has been revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 could get a Remastered version in Fall 2025. So, now the fans are saying, we got Red Dead Redemption 2 remastered version before Grand Theft Auto 6.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Remaster- Is it a Reality?

According to a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘SynthPotato’, “Multiple reliable insiders are now all claiming the same thing: Red Dead Redemption 2 Remastered is coming Fall 2025.” So, right now nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games on this front, but based on some reliable leaks from the insider, there is a possibility that a Red Dead Redemption 2 Remaster could be in progress. The new remastered version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is supposed to bring new graphics, new features, haptic feedback, and the much-awaited 60fps to the consoles. The fans are really excited to play the remastered version of Red Dead Redemption 2 on their consoles with improved performance and graphics.

Here is the post on X by the user ‘SynthPotato’:

Multiple reliable insiders are now all claiming the same thing:



Red Dead Redemption 2 Remastered is coming Fall 2025.



After countless years of community requests for this remaster, it looks like a proper remaster bringing new graphics, features, haptic feedback and most… pic.twitter.com/HtQULJU14z — Synth Potato 🥔 (@SynthPotato) June 4, 2025

Does Red Dead Redemption 2 Really Need a Remaster?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the latest game from Rockstar Games and the game already has excellent visuals and graphics. Most of the features in the game are being rumored to make a comeback in GTA 6, but still the community has been asking for a remastered version of the game since a really long time. The reason behind it is the performance of the game on the consoles. Red Dead Redemption 2 was released prior to the PS5 console launch, and some of the features like the Haptic Feedback are missing in the original version of the game. A fan says “Red Dead Redemption 2 has been stuck at 30fps on consoles for years with awful checkerboarded 4K on the PS5 in specific resulting in a pretty blurry screen.” The fans now believe that the Remastered version of RDR2 could run at 60fps on PS5 consoles after the upgrade. This could be a possibility based on Rockstar’s commitment to push the performance of their games on the supported consoles beyond the defined boundaries.

Will GTA 6 Follow the Trend and Run at 60fps on PS5 Standard Consoles?

Since the launch of PS5 Pro, a lot of popular games have been enhanced to run at 60fps on the new console, but this high-level of performance is still available only for very few games. Also, PS5 Pro is an expensive console and its main drawback is that it has been launched without an Optical Drive. But, now an upgraded version of the game could run at 60fps on the Standard PS5 console and this is what the fans want. However, GTA 6 is a different game altogether, and running the game at 60fps on PS5 Standard console would not be possible. The reason behind it is that GTA 6 is supposed to be a technically challenging game and making it run at 60fps on a Standard PS5 console would compromise its smooth performance on the console. GTA 6 would mostly run at 30fps on PS5 or PS5 Pro, or Xbox Series X/S console. The main reason behind it is CPU limitation of the hardware that is being used. The experts believe that a lot of calculations will be running on the background and CPU limitation cannot be overcome by simply lowering graphical settings.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 6 are the two games from different eras. Even if Red Dead Redemption 2 has some features that will be making a comeback in GTA 6, there is a very slight possibility that GTA 6 will run at 60fps on any of the officially supported consoles. However, the rumored Remastered version of Red Dead Redemption 2 could give you a performance you would have never thought could be possible.

