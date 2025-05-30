GTA 5 DLC Rumored to Release on June 17, 2025-Fans Want a Michael or Mansion DLC

GTA 6 release has been delayed to May 26, 2026, but Rockstar Games really knows how to keep the fans busy, till they release their upcoming game. Most of the fans would have thought that GTA 5 Online would not have any more DLCs now, as GTA 6 would take over the online sphere in GTA Series of games. But there are rumors about an upcoming GTA 5 DLC which is expected to launch on June 17, 2025. Rockstar Games has not announced the DLC officially, but the players who follow the game GTA Online closely would be aware of this upcoming DLC.

GTA 5 DLC on June 17, 2025- Rumors

According to a GTA Series fan, who plays GTA Online regularly, Rockstar Games gives GTA+ bonuses every month, and every time GTA+ month starts on a Thursday, which is when the GTA Online Weekly Update is published. While the DLCs for GTA 5 are published mostly on a Tuesday, and it looks like Rockstar’s favorite day of the week for publishing these DLCs.

GTA+ was introduced by Rockstar Games in the year 2022, and almost every time whenever the GTA+ month starts on a Tuesday instead of a Thursday, it has been observed that a GTA 5 DLC is launched by the company. The GTA+ week that started on May 29, 2025 is going to be two and a half weeks long, as the Rockstar Newswire says that it will end on June 16, 2025. June 16, 2025, is a Monday, and now the new week will start from June 17, 2025, and that is a Tuesday.

Last year GTA 5 DLC, Bottom Dollar Bounties was released in the last week of June, so its kind of too early for the release of a new DLC.

What’s Going to be in the New GTA Online DLC?

Most of the fans are hoping for a Michael’s DLC or a Mansion DLC, but these look like really high hopes for a DLC. If the DLC is really coming, then we can expect Rockstar Games to post something on the Newswire or they can come out with an official trailer, that would reveal more information on the upcoming DLC. The fans really want a new DLC to come to GTA Online, as for some of them GTA Online is getting monotonous or repetitive. They want to see some action coming back into GTA Online with some new GTA 5 DLC ideas like a small summer update or a new Michael Update, where they would be able to purchase a mansion later or a new heist mission.

GTA 6 release has been pushed to May 26, 2026, and with this kind of delay, Rockstar Games needs to launch some good GTA 5 DLC content, in order to keep the players engaged with GTA Series games. GTA Online is the only game, which gets regular weekly updates along with some new DLC content that’s launched on a regular basis, but now the fans want some DLC content that takes them back into action in the game.

